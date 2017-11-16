Fallon track and field team selling Christmas trees
November 16, 2017
The Fallon track and field team is having its 16th annual Christmas tree fundraiser, beginning on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. in front of Louie's Home Center. The popular fundraiser usually sells out of trees during the first weekend. Trees are freshly cut and farm grown from Oregon. All Douglas firs up to 8 feet tall are $40. Noble firs up to 8 feet tall are $60. Larger trees are available for an extra charge. Local delivery is available, but supplies are limited.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students
- Man with anchor tied around legs 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake
- Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for injured Carson High students
- Seven juveniles injured in rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road
- Helicopter delivers math, science lesson at Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City