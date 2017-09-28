Fresno State drops Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball, 3-1

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2 MW) topped the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball squad (4-11, 2-1) on Thursday, 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-19).

Freshman Kayla Afoa led the Wolf Pack with 11 kills, a career high for the rookie. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Ayla Fresenius, who paired her 10 kills with 13 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.

Junior Gabby Szachara earned her first career start Thursday, tallying four kills while hitting .429, both career highs. Freshman McKayla Wuensch, who saw increased playing time after Nevada switched to a 6-2 in the third set, recorded 10 assists for the first time.

The first set was close throughout. Taking a point here and there, Fresno State went up 22-19, the largest lead of the set. Nevada couldn't mount the comeback, falling in set one 25-20.

Fresno State jumped out to a 10-4 lead in set two, but the Wolf Pack answered with four straight points to cut the deficit to two. The Bulldogs would pull away from there, though, taking set two 25-18.

After trailing for most of the early points in set three, Nevada surged to a 15-10 lead headed into the media timeout as Afoa and Fresenius continued to rack up the points. The Pack would keep Fresno at bay for the rest of the set, posting a 25-19 win.

Nevada wasn't able to hold its momentum, as Fresno State took an early lead and held on to it in set four.

The Pack will remain on the road, facing San Diego State on Saturday at 1 p.m.