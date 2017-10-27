Galena tops Douglas; Senators, Tigers will face off for playoff spot

MINDEN — Tommy Corcoran rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Galena Grizzlies to a 48-28 Sierra League football victory against Douglas on Thursday night. Galena (2-1, 5-3) surged to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and then held off a comeback bid by Douglas (0-3 league, 2-7 overall) to preserve a playoff-clinching win.

Douglas quarterback Hunter Hickey had a big game with 147 yards rushing, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter that made it a 41-28 game.

Hickey also completed 8 of 15 passes for 83 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Kane Hoyopatubbi to put the Tigers on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

The Tigers came back from a 20-0 deficit with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Hoyopatubbi's interception set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Dakota Lowden and Jayden Foster scored on a 9-yard sweep with 1:25 left before halftime. Lowden's run for the two-point conversion as the Tigers cut their deficit to 27-21 at halftime.

Lowden rushed for 78 yards on the night.

Corcoran, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound senior, scored on runs of 13, 2 and 7 yards in the second half to help the Grizzlies put the game away.

Recommended Stories For You

As a team, Galena rushed for 328 yards on 46 carries.Mike Dennis and quarterback Mateo Rasmussen scored on Galena's opening two possessions and then defensive end Hayden Werbeckes blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball for another touchdown in the first quarter.

Werbeckes was in on three sacks and caught a 42-yard pass from his tight end position to start the second half, a play that led to Corcoran's 13-yard touchdown run.

Andrew Williams and Christopher Merritt recovered fumbles for the Tigers, who forced three turnovers in the game.