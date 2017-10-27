Galena tops Douglas; Senators, Tigers will face off for playoff spot
October 27, 2017
Galena 48, Douglas 28
Galena 20- 7- 7-14 — 48
Douglas 0-21- 0- 7 — 28
First quarter
G — Dennis 6 run (Huber kick), 6:23
G — Rasmussen 13 run (Huber kick), 2:33
G — Werbeckes blocked punt recovery (kick failed), :53
Second quarter
D — Hoyopatubbi 41 pass from Hickey (Flores kick), 10:16
D — Lowden 8 run (kick failed), 9:10
G — Corcoran 2 run (Huber kick), 4:54
D — Foster 9 run (Lowden run), 1:18
Third quarter
G — Corcoran 13 run (Huber kick), 10:43
Fourth quarter
G — Corcoran 2 run (Huber kick), 5:52
D — Hickey 60 run (Flores kick), 5:04
G — Corcoran 7 run (Huber kick), 2:36
Individual stats (unofficial)
Rushing — Douglas (36-234): Hickey 19-147, Lowden 16-78, Foster 1-9. (Galena 46-328): Corcoran 28-236, Scott 9-34, Dennis 5-32, Rasmussen 3-23, Derevianko 1-3.
Passing — Douglas: Hickey 8-15-0-83. Galena: Rasmussen 10-14-1-151.
Receiving — Douglas: Overton 4-15, Hoyopatubbi 1-41, Shick 1-13, Gray 1-10, Williams 1-4. Galena: Corcoran 4-67, Werbeckes 2-64, Irvine 1-9, Craddock 1-7, Derevianko 1-4 Scott 1-0.
MINDEN — Tommy Corcoran rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Galena Grizzlies to a 48-28 Sierra League football victory against Douglas on Thursday night. Galena (2-1, 5-3) surged to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and then held off a comeback bid by Douglas (0-3 league, 2-7 overall) to preserve a playoff-clinching win.
Douglas quarterback Hunter Hickey had a big game with 147 yards rushing, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter that made it a 41-28 game.
Hickey also completed 8 of 15 passes for 83 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Kane Hoyopatubbi to put the Tigers on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.
The Tigers came back from a 20-0 deficit with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Hoyopatubbi's interception set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Dakota Lowden and Jayden Foster scored on a 9-yard sweep with 1:25 left before halftime. Lowden's run for the two-point conversion as the Tigers cut their deficit to 27-21 at halftime.
Lowden rushed for 78 yards on the night.
Corcoran, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound senior, scored on runs of 13, 2 and 7 yards in the second half to help the Grizzlies put the game away.
As a team, Galena rushed for 328 yards on 46 carries.Mike Dennis and quarterback Mateo Rasmussen scored on Galena's opening two possessions and then defensive end Hayden Werbeckes blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball for another touchdown in the first quarter.
Werbeckes was in on three sacks and caught a 42-yard pass from his tight end position to start the second half, a play that led to Corcoran's 13-yard touchdown run.
Andrew Williams and Christopher Merritt recovered fumbles for the Tigers, who forced three turnovers in the game.
