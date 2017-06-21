Garcia hired as Carson High girls soccer coach | NevadaAppeal.com

Jose Garcia, a fixture in the soccer scene in Carson City for the last 14 years, has been hired as Carson High's girls soccer coach.

The 40-year-old Garcia replaces Greg Lehman, who resigned for personal reasons at the end of last season.

The Senators were 16-1-1 overall last season, including a 10-0 mark against Sierra League teams.

Garcia inherits a team with four full-time starters — keeper Vanessa Camarena, forward/midfielder Isabella Wakeling, defender Brynn Lehman and midfielder Yanitzia Perez — slated to return. Unofficially, Perez scored 11 goals and dished out six assists and Wakeling finished with seven goals and eight assists.

Also expected to return are defender Alana Burson, midfielder Micah Merriner and defender Valeria Martinez.

"Jose brings a high level of expertise to the game, and we're excited about him joining the CHS family," athletic director Blair Roman said. "I'm excited that we were able to find a really qualified individual to lead the girls program. There is a lot of great tradition in the program, and I would expect that to continue under Jose's guidance."

Frank Martinez, who recommended Garcia for the position, agreed.

"Jose coached for Carson Futbol Club for about six years," Martinez said. "He was the coach for a very successful team called Manchester United, and some of those boys (Peter Garrett, Brian Llamas, Jonathan Garcia, Oscar Ventura and Jaime Saldana) played on the 2015 state championship team. Jose was a big part of their development.

"Jose is a smart and caring coach that will be great for the girls soccer program."

Garcia, who has been associated with Carson FC, said he accepted the job two weeks ago. The school district recently approved the hiring. He said this is his first time coaching girls.

"I haven't met the team yet, but I do know some of the girls," said Garcia, who indicated that conditioning will start Aug. 3.

The new coach said he will approach coaching girls the same way he does boys.

"We are going to be doing the same things," he said. "My philosophy is to win with character and dignity." Garcia said he plans to run a 4-4-2 alignment.

"We always played with that and got good results (with the boys)," Garcia said. "It depends on the game. We can always make changes (during the game)."