Girls soccer takes off in Lowry

During its two-day tournament last weekend, the Lady Wave soccer team claimed one win and a tie from the four matches.

Fallon's first Friday game was against Spring Creek. Spring Creek triumphed, claiming a 5-0 win. For the day's second game, however, the teams were evenly matched — Fallon and Lowry faced off, ending in a 1-1 tie.

On Saturday, the Lady Wave claimed a strong 8-1 win against Fernley. The victory was short-lived, though, and Spring Creek won its second encounter against Fallon, 8-3.

Fallon coach Randy Hines said it was a good tournament overall; he noted they only had seven days of team practice before the games. The coach also recalled how hard it is to play four games in two days in 100-degree heat.

The tournament did its job, though. Hines said he recorded the games and the team will review any improvements they need to make.

"The girls are excited to watch the game film and see it to be beneficial in their development," he said.

There have already been some areas targeted for improvement. Hines said they have some bad habits that need to be fixed to be competitive in the division.

"Our goal for the next two weeks is to work on eliminating mistakes defensively as well as work on our possession," the coach said.

The Lady Wave lost Wednesday night to Fernley, 6-0, in their first league match. They also travel to Dayton on Tuesday before hosting North Tahoe on Wednesday.