Going green for CCMS basketball
November 14, 2017
Churchill County Middle School's 7th-grade girls' basketball team dyed the Maine Street fountain green after winning the championship in the Sagebrush League Thursday. The team celebrated an undefeated league season, going 10-0 with an overall record of 16-1.
