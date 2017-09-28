Homecoming takes a spin around the world

A longtime rival, the first induction of the Greenwave Hall of Fame and a homecoming to take students "Around the World" highlight Churchill County High School activities next week.

Terri Pearson, the high-school's student council adviser, said more interest has been generated for this year's homecoming, which begins with the dying of the downtown fountain on Monday. She said Friday's football game against Elko and the introduction of this year's Hall of Fame class before the game are making this a very special homecoming.

"We decided on this game because we thought more people would be in town for the Hall of Fame dinner," Pearson said. "The students are enthusiastic because of that, and I also think a class is coming back for the weekend for their 10-year reunion."

With Monday kicking off homecoming week, Pearson has been working on both the parade with the student council and businesses.

"To kick off the week, we handed out to the businesses information about the parade and information for homecoming week, so they could decorate their store fronts or have their employees help boost the enthusiasm for the week," Pearson said.

She said many high-school groups are participating in Monday's traditional parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and heads south on Maine Street from the courthouse. Groups include Navy Junior ROTC, the band, the football teams, junior and senior girls representing their powder-puff football teams, FFA, the city of Fallon's classic fire truck with the mayor and council and others.

Recommended Stories For You

Dawson Frost, CCHS' student body president, said the theme of next week's homecoming and the many activities will keep students busy. Students will have an "Around the World" passport book, which records their participation in dress-up days and events.

"They get discounts for their passport events like lip sync, the bonfire and the parade," he said.

Frost added the passport stamps should get the students "pumped up" for the week.

Hanna Hitchcock, student body treasurer, said the first dress-up day takes the students to Rome, where they can either wear red, green and white or togas. She's looking forward to the powderpuff football game that pits the junior class girls against the seniors, and the game begins at 7 p.m. at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex. Following the game is a bonfire sponsored by Block F, the school's athletic club.

Frost said he's looking forward to the lip sync contest.

"That's a big laugh night where everyone tries to be funny," he said.

Allison Frost said this is her first homecoming. The CCHS freshman said she is looking forward to dressing up for either Rome Day or Mexico Day because she can either wear a toga or sombrero to become more immersed with the festive mood.

Wednesday's dress-up city features Tokyo, and the next day includes Cape Town, South Africa. The assembly will be held Thursday morning. Students then complete their whirlwind tour around the world by returning home on Friday to dress up in their "extreme school spirit/USA" apparel.

The varsity football game begins at 7 p.m. on Friday with the royalty crowned at halftime under the watchful eye of the Navy Junior ROTC ceremonial team.

The homecoming dance on Saturday winds up homecoming week with the theme of Paris, France.

Both Frost and Hitchcock said the school is abuzz with the arrival of the Greenwave Hall of Fame inductees, who will be introduced prior to the varsity homecoming game. The Hall of Fame dinner is Saturday night.

"It will be an exciting homecoming week, and they can experience and reminisce at the game," Hitchcock said of the honored athletes. "They can also get our community more involved with the high school this year."

Frost said the former Greenwave greats all made an impact on the community.

"It's really great for them to come back, so we can honor them at the football game," Frost said.