Incline escapes past Fallon

Two wins were the difference in the Greenwave boys tennis team capturing its first match of the season last Tuesday.

Fallon lost one tiebreaker and two bouts by 7-5 against the Incline Highlanders where one Greenwave victory would have resulted in a tie. Instead, Incline escaped with a 10-8 decision in Fallon. Fallon (0-3) and Incline (2-1) meet again on Sept. 21 in Incline Village.

The No. 3 doubles team of Ryan Lords and Nathaniel Klein fell victim to two heartbreaking losses. The senior duo lost 8-6 in the tiebreaker against Brayden Hock and Jacob Collins before dropping a 7-5 decision to Paul Larson and Jake Harrell. Lords and Klein, though, rebounded in the third match with a 6-2 win over Kai Martinez and Nigel Loudon. Thomas Jamieson also lost a 7-5 contest to Dalton Fry in his second match of the day after losing 6-1 to Colin Drewes. Jamieson also lost 6-0 to Lucas Tong.

Fallon scored the bulk of its points in doubles with seniors Myles Getto and Blake Malcovich, and Josh Mikulak and Compton Lords sweeping their three matches. Getto and Malcovich defeated Martinez and Louden, 6-1, and both Hock and Collins, and Larsen and Harrell by the same score, 6-0. Mikulak and Lords won 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 over Larson-Harrell, Martinez-Louden and Hock-Collins, respectively.

Fallon's lone win in singles came when Alex Perazzo knocked off Fry, 6-4. Perazzo lost his other two matches — both by 6-1 scores — and Trent Nuckolls was winless in three attempts.

Both the Fallon and Incline girls tennis teams did not play on Tuesday.

The Greenwave tennis teams also played Thursday against Sparks. The girls won at home while the boys had a forfeit win in Sparks. Full results will be available in Friday's LVN.