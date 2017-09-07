Injuries don’t slow down the Lady Greenwave

The Lady Wave soccer team had mixed results this week, winning in Dayton but losing to North Tahoe.

Wednesday's home match was a 6-2 loss against the North Tahoe Lady Lakers. North Tahoe jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Fallon made it on the board. Late in the half, the Wave broke through and scored a goal with about 10 minutes on the clock. As the half ended, Fallon trailed, 5-1.

The second half had the teams in a stalemate. Both teams scored another goal, but otherwise they kept evenly matched.

"North Tahoe, they're a really talented team," said Fallon coach Randy Hines. "They out possessed us, they out passed us."

Fallon's Jordyn Dahl said she doesn't feel Wednesday was the team's best match. She said the team is improving, but added they need to work on keeping possession of the ball.

Tuesday in Dayton, however, ended with a Lady Wave victory, 3-0. Hines said this was a strong match where the players showed improvement.

"That was one of the better games we've played," he said.

The coach said the team possessed and passed the ball well. While they did not have many scoring chances, he noted they had enough to win.

Dahl said the match was "pretty dang good" and added they had good possession and defense; she said they get better after each match.

One area Hines said hurt the team this week was the loss of four players to injury and one on vacation. He said the Lady Wave missed having those players in their usual positions and the team's depth suffered because of it with only having two subs.

Hines also noted playing back-to-back matches was rough for the team.

"Two games in two days is tough on 13 athletes," he said. "So, a little fatigued today; but there was a lot of good stuff."

The coach said he hopes some of the injured players recover and return to the field soon.

Next week, the Lady Wave hosts Fernley Tuesday before traveling for a match in Lowry Wednesday; they also play Truckee at home that Friday. Hines said it would be another rough week, with the back-to-back matches, and noted Truckee is a powerhouse in soccer.

"For Fernley, I know we're just going to keep working on possession," Dahl said. "And with Lowry we're just going to have to work hard and keep doing what we're doing."