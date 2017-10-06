Lowry gets its first win at expense of Dayton High

WINNEMUCCA — After two weeks of close calls, the Lowry High School football team finally picked up its first win of the season on Friday night.

The Buckaroos celebrated Homecoming in style, scoring on their first possession and going on to beat Dayton, 42-6.

Lowry (1-5, Northern 3A, 1-6 overall) scored three minutes into the contest as Brendan Domire connected with freshman Anthony Peterson on a 19-yard pass play across the middle of the field.

Dayton's initial drive of the night stalled and on the ensuing punt, Matthew Souza returned the ball 83 yards to the Dayton 3-yard line. On the next play, Victor Rosas scored on a 3-yard run to give Lowry a 14-0 lead with 4:20 to play in the first quarter.

A 42-yard run by Austin Lunz moved Dayton deep into Lowry territory late in the first quarter. However, a personal foul two plays later on Dayton hindered the Dust Devils' drive. Dayton eventually fumbled at the 1-yard line on fourth and goal and turned the ball back over to Lowry.

Moments later, Peterson extended the Lowry lead to 22-0 on a 70-yard run a minute into the second quarter. The Buckaroos were inside the Dayton 5-yard line on two more occasions in the second quarter, but could not score. Jeffery Walker intercepted Domire on one drive and the Dust Devil defense held on the other.

Recommended Stories For You

Lowry tacked on two touchdowns in the third quarter, starting with a 91-yard run by Rosas, who was caught from behind but fell into the end zone.

The Buckaroos led 35-0 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter after a 5-yard pass from Domire to Ren Mattson, who had the ball knocked out of his hands just as he caught the pass in the end zone, but was awarded the touchdown.

The Buckaroos increased the lead to 42-0 with 4:02 to play in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass play from Domire to Rosas.

Dayton (0-6 Northern 3A, 1-6 overall) prevented the shutout in the final two minutes of the contest when Walker scored on a 3-yard run. The Dust Devils recovered the ensuing on-side kick, but could not score again.