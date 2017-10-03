Middle school basketball shooting for the top

Halfway through its regular season the Churchill County Middle School girls' basketball team is doing well.

According to 7-grade coach Keith Lund, the two teams have only lost a handful of games with the 7-graders undefeated in league. According to Michelle Dalager, the 8-grade girls coach, her team is 7-3 with 4-2 in league games.

Lund noted the Fallon teams have improved over the course of the season; he added the other teams in the league have too, though. The Lady Wave recently played Dayton for the second time; Lund said their first game was a win with a 30-point lead, but the second time was only by 20 points.

"They're getting better, hopefully we are too," he said.

Dalager said the 8-grade team is a great group that has worked hard to master the fundamentals. She said she feels they have a good shot at competing in the league championships this year.

The middle school basketball teams played in Fernley on Tuesday and host Yerington on Thursday. Lund said he expects the Yerington game to be one of their best of the season. The first game starts at 3:30 p.m. for the 7-graders with the 8-graders playing immediately after.