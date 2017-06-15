Nevada lands football commit | NevadaAppeal.com

The University of Nevada football team has landed its second verbal commitment for the 2018 season in Crenshaw High's Patrick Willis, Scout.com reported on Sunday.

Willis, 6-0, 195, is listed as a 2-star athlete by Scout.com, meaning he can plan on offense or defense or be used as a specialist. Willis is now listed as an outside linebacker-free safety for Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

Willis has transferred to Crenshaw after a standout 2016 season at Los Angeles High School (he had a key interception in the Romans' city championship game victory).

Willis is the second player to commit to Nevada for 2018. He joins Carson Strong, rated as a 3-star quarterback by Scout.com from Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Calif.

Strong, a 6-4, 195-pound quarterback, completed 69 percent of his passes in 2016 (184-for-266) for 2,732 yards with 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions as a junior during the 2016 season.