Nevada lands football commit | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada lands football commit
June 15, 2017
The University of Nevada football team has landed its second verbal commitment for the 2018 season in Crenshaw High's Patrick Willis, Scout.com reported on Sunday.
Willis, 6-0, 195, is listed as a 2-star athlete by Scout.com, meaning he can plan on offense or defense or be used as a specialist. Willis is now listed as an outside linebacker-free safety for Crenshaw in Los Angeles.
Willis has transferred to Crenshaw after a standout 2016 season at Los Angeles High School (he had a key interception in the Romans' city championship game victory).
Willis is the second player to commit to Nevada for 2018. He joins Carson Strong, rated as a 3-star quarterback by Scout.com from Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Calif.
Strong, a 6-4, 195-pound quarterback, completed 69 percent of his passes in 2016 (184-for-266) for 2,732 yards with 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions as a junior during the 2016 season.