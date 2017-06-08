Nevada sends top 4 to nationals | NevadaAppeal.com

The National Junior High School Rodeo is rapidly approaching in Tennessee for Nevada's up-and-coming cowboys and cowgirls who finished in the top four at the state finals in Winnemucca.

The Nationals qualifiers who had top-four finishes in the state in the girls' breakaway are Tayler Felton, Jayden Jensen, Mckenzie Raper (Douglas), and Macady Bundy (Alamo). In the girls' goats tying, Bethie Ikonen took first followed by Raper, Wylee Mitchell (Lincoln) and Desatoya Combs (Battle Mountain). Jensen, Emma Lemaire (Battle Mountain), Felton, and Clara Meadows (Washoe) took the top four spots in pole bending.

The ribbon roping qualifiers were Daunte Ceresola (Fernley) and Jensen, Dixon and Bundy, Felton and Broc Feyder (Elko), and Lemaire and Riley Rodrick (Wells). In the saddle bronc steer riding Desmond, Dixon, Keaton Sorenson (Wells) and Brenden Webb (Washoe) punched a ticket to nationals. In the team roping, the tandems going to Tennessee include Ceresola and Jensen, Lemaire and Rodrick, Riley Christianson (Moapa) and Logan Jones (Elko), Norcutt and Raper.

In the High School Division, the top four also qualified for the National High School Rodeo, which will be held this year in Gillette, Wyo.

In the rough stock events, only two cowboys are going in bareback riding, Tyler Bundy (Alamo) and Steven Bosch (Humboldt). Chris Gleason (Humboldt), Cody Alexander (Fernley), Zach Barnes (Independent) and Tyler Bundy (Alamo) made the points to earn a trip to nationals. Top saddle bronc, riders are Jordan Taylor (Moapa), Broc Lindburg (Alamo) and Kaysen Sorenson (Wells). Steer wrestlers include Bundy, Quint Bell (Humboldt), Daniel Eary (Wells) and Austin Romans (Lincoln).

In the barrels, Mckennah Faircloth (Las Vegas), Corley Raper (Douglas), Haley Bowen (Moapa) and Oakley Scronce (Moapa) will be going to Wyoming. In the boys cutting, Caleb Hendrix leads the pack followed by Garrett Bunyard (Fernley), Dylan Heishman (Spanish Springs) and Dario Ceresola (Fernley). In the breakaway roping, Bailey Fullmer (Independent), Brynn Lehman (Douglas), Bailey Kieckbusch (Independent) and Ericka Thigpen (Las Vegas) finished in the top four. In the girls cutting, Kaylee Filippini (Battle Mountain), Jessica Gomes, Peyton Feyder (Elko), and Riata Goemmer (Battle Mountain) turned in top four performances for the season. In the goat tying, Fullmer, Mckenna Brennan (Independent), Chloe Lambert and Julianne Montero (Humboldt) all did well, while in pole bending, Dally Goemmer (Battle Mountain), Faircloth, Feyder and Lehman qualified.

In the reined cow horse, Heishman, Filippini, Ceresola, and Feyder finished at the top. People going to nationals in team roping include Hendrix and Garret Weltzin (Fernley), Ceresola and TJ Griener (Fernley), Mackay Spyrow, Taylor, Lindburg and Casey Thomas (Las Vegas). In tie-down roping, Taylor, Hendrix, Ceresola and Spyrow will represent Nevada at nationals.

Local competitors do not have Fallon after their name.

For those not going to the national finals, the fifth through 15th contestants advance to the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca.

The SSIR will be held at the Winnemucca Events Center on July 3-8. Representing the Fallon High School Rodeo Club in bareback and bull riding going is Yoni Piper. In the breakaway and barrels is Grace Felton, and Leighton Beyer will be competing in goat tying. Felton and Jayme Waggoner will compete in poles. Jessica Gomes will compete in reined cow horse. In steer wrestling will be Coy Glover, while in team roping and calf roping, are Matt Goings and Jake Cerini.

The Junior High Division has a good group going to Winnemucca.

Tayler Felton, Ali Norcutt, Macy Henke and Reese Waggoner are going in barrel racing. In the boys breakaway, and chute dogging is Triton Desmond. Norcutt and Waggoner qualified in breakaway roping. The contestants who are going in the girls' goat tying are Ali Norcutt, Henke, Felton, Waggoner and Tylie Norcutt. In the pole bending are Henke, and Waggoner. Desmond and Norcutt earned a trip to Winnemucca in ribbon roping. Felton, Waggoner, Desmond, Tylie Norcutt, and Logan Dixon all qualified in team roping.