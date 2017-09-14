Nevada Wolf Pack basketball on national TV early and often

RENO – The University of Nevada men's basketball team will make a minimum of 26 national television appearances this season. Additional televised road games may be announced at a later date.

"The 26 games being televised shows the respect the Nevada basketball program gained nationally after last season," head coach Eric Musselman said. "The exposure for the university and the basketball program will receive will be outstanding. It will definitely help in recruiting and get the University of Nevada in many homes across the country."

The Pack will make eight appearances on CBS Sports Network, four on ESPNU, four on AT&T SportsNet, three on ESPN3, two on Fox Sports 1, two on the Mountain West Network on Stadium, two on ESPN2 and one on either ESPNU or ESPN3.

All 18 of Nevada's Mountain West games will be shown on TV. Eight of the Pack's 14 non-conference games will be aired.

CBSSN will air eight MW games; at home versus Wyoming on Jan. 3, at San Jose State on Jan. 17, the home Fresno State game on Jan. 31, the two intrastate rival games with UNLV at home on Feb. 7 and in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, at Utah State on Feb. 17, Colorado State at home on Feb. 25 and at San Diego State on March 3.

A total of 10 games will be show on the ESPN family of networks. The Pack will make four appearances on ESNPU; at home versus Rhode Island on Nov. 13, vs. TCU on Dec. 8 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic, at Wyoming on Jan. 24 and at Boise State on Feb. 14. ESPN3 will carry three games at Fresno State on Dec. 27 and two home games with Utah State on Jan. 13 along with San Jose State on Feb. 21.

Home games with Boise State on Jan. 20 and San Diego State on Feb. 10 will be televised by ESPN2. The road game at Colorado State on Feb. 3 will be shown on either ESPNU or ESPN3.

The Wolf Pack will appear four times on AT&T SportsNet with three being home games with Davidson on Nov. 21, Radford on Dec. 17 and New Mexico on Dec. 30. The road contest is at Air Force on Jan. 6.

Fox Sports 1 will carry both of Nevada's games at the Orleans Arena as part of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic Dec. 22-23 against Southern Illinois and San Francisco.

The Mountain West Network on Stadium will show two home games. The Nov. 29 contest with Illinois State and the Dec. 19 home game with UC Davis.