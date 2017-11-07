Nevada Wolf Pack hoops coach giving 2,500 football tickets to heroes

RENO (AP) — Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman is giving away 2,500 tickets to the Wolf Pack's football game Saturday to a variety of local heroes in connection with the celebration of Veterans Day.

The school announced Monday that Musselman purchased the tickets to donate to Northern Nevada members of the military, first responders and teachers.

Musselman says his family feels it's important to give back to those who make up the backbone of the local community.

Saturday's Mountain West Conference game against San Jose State is the day after Veterans Day.

The tickets are free while supplies last by calling the Wolf Pack ticket office at 775-348-7225.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Nevada is 1-4 in the Mountain West, 1-8 overall. The Spartans are 0-5 and 1-9.