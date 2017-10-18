Nevada Wolf Pack men’s hoops team hosts exhibition Sunday
October 18, 2017
RENO — The Nevada men's basketball team will play an exhibition game on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center against Grand Canyon University, with net proceeds from the game being donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims funds assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California.
Admission for the game is $5 for all fans and seating will be general admission at Lawlor. Doors will open one hour prior to the game and parking is free on campus. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
The net proceeds from the game will be donated to North Bay Fire Relief via the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Additionally:
Basin Street Properties has announced that it will match all money raised from Sunday's game.
Eldorado Resorts has purchased a large block of tickets for employees and their families to attend the game.
Sodexho, Nevada's concessionaire, will donate half of all net sales.
REMSA is donating its time and services at the game.
This will be the first of three exhibition games for the Wolf Pack. Nevada will take on Stanislaus State on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. and will play Dominican University in the "Throwback" game at Virginia Street Gym at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The season opener is against Idaho on Nov. 10.
For tickets and information on Wolf Pack basketball, call 775-348-PACK.
Tickets can be purchased online here: https://goo.gl/UwXTNQ
