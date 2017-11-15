Nevada Wolf Pack moves to 3-0 with win at Santa Clara

Nevada used a 20-2 first-half run en route to a 93-63 win over Santa Clara on Wednesday night at Leavey Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

The road win upped Nevada's record to 3-0. The Pack closes out the two-game road swing Saturday at Pacific at 7 p.m. It is Nevada's first 3-0 start under coach Eric Musselman.

Cody Martin led Nevada with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Caroline added 21, Hallice Cook added 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, and Lindsey Drew added 11.

"It (the game) unfolded the right way," said Johnny Jones, associate head coach, on the post-game radio show. "Coach Musselman did a tremendous job preparing (the team).

"Great thing about Jordan is he's doing what's best to team. He's a warrior, a physical player. He did a great job tonight."

Nevada shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, sinking 15 long-range shots, one shy of the school record. Overall, Nevada shot 54.5.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada shot 55 percent from the floor, including 9-for-17 from beyond the arc, to take a 50-26 at the intermission.

The Pack had used an 8-1 run to snap an 11-all tie and take a 19-11 lead. Josh Hall started the surge with a jump shot following a Cody Martin miss. After Santa Clara scored from the line, Cooke and Caleb Martin banged in back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 19-12.

The run started with 4:43 left on a 3-pointer by Cody Martin, and after Santa Clara misfired at the line, Cooke dropped in another 3-pointer to make it 36-21. After K.J. Feagin missed, Caroline, who scored 14 first-half points, dropped in a 3-pointer for a 39-21 lead. Cody Martin made it an 11-0 run with a lay-up, and Hall dropped in a free throw to make it 42-21.

Jarvis Pugh scored for the Broncos, but a putback by Caroline and treys from Cooke and Lindsey Drew made it a 24-point bulge after the first 20 minutes.

Santa Clara used a 12-2 run in the second half to cut the Nevada lead to 65-51 with 10 minutes left. The Pack re-established control with a 11-2 run, extending its lead to 76-53. Cody Martin had six points in the surge and Caroline had the other five.

Nevada closed out the game with a 17-6 run, as Santa Clara managed just two points over the final 2-minutes 52-seconds.

NOTES: Kendall Stephens snapped out of his 3-point drought, nailing three 3-pointers en route to a 9-point effort … Nevada got a combined 10 points from Elijah Foster and Darien Williams which was their best combined effort of the season … The Pack held Santa Clara to 39 percent shooting for the game.