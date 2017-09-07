New talent for Lady Wave golf

The Lady Wave golf team is coming back strong this year, with five new golfers and a number of returning members from last year.

This year's team consists of seniors Hannah Evans and Kaitlin Hunter, juniors Allie Lister, Julianne Celik, Kim Park, Leena Tomb, Glenda Lee and Char Frederick as well as sophomore Shasta Mori.

Returning are Lister, who went to state last year, Celik, Park and Tomb. Evans has been on the team before, though she took a break last year. According to Fallon coach Sandra Vanderbeek, Lister has kept up her strength from last year; she said the junior "has great potential to be a low score for the team" and could make another state appearance.

Hunter and Mori are both first-time golfers; Vanderbeek said both are picking up the game quickly — both are doing well in practice and the coach said Hunter has the potential to be another low scorer.

"She is a quiet but hard working first-year golfer," Vanderbeek said of Mori. "She is willing to learn and is quickly becoming stronger and more consistent."

Park is also expected to have a strong year. Vanderbeek said Park stays calm on the course and can stay in control of the game. Tomb has also been improving her swing from last year.

Recommended Stories For You

Vanderbeek said she hopes to reach state as a team with as many individual golfers as possible. In practice, the team has been working on the players' short game with putting, chipping and playing from the 150-yard mark and in.

While competition is a primary focus, Vanderbeek also wants this to be a general learning experience for the team. She said she wants the girls to develop "skills they will use for a lifetime."

This week the Wave played in Elko and Spring Creek. Vanderbeek said she would have a better idea of this year's competition after the tournament.