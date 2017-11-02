Oasis middle schoolers take 1st and 3rd place

The Oasis Academy 7th grade girls basketball team recently won the Sage Brush League championship for the Mountain Division.

The 8th grade team, who was 2nd in the league during the regular season, lost a tough game against Virginia City in the tournament semi-finals and tied for 3rd. The 7th grade team, led by 6th graders Ava Faught and Jessalyn Lewis, won their semifinal match against Virginia City, then beat Smith Valley in a nailbiter for the championship.