On the road to state

Two members of the Lady Wave golf team will represent Fallon at this year's state tournament in Pahrump.

Allie Lister qualified in third place for state, with an average score of 109.5, and Kaitlyn Hunter qualified in fourth with an average of 110.5.

"Both golfers shot below their average and had personal bests," said Fallon coach Sandy Vanderbeek.

Fernley also has golfers going to state. Jenna Kollar (107.8), McKenna Montgomery (112.3), Olivia Victor (112.3) and Hailee Edgar (112.7) will represent the Lady Vaqueros.

The state tournament is at the Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump. The tournament begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday.

Vanderbeek said Monday and Tuesday's regional tournament — held in Fallon and Fernley — were two great days. She said Fallon came in third as a team with four golfers playing their best in Fernley; the other two members of the team also played well, finishing on their averages.

During the Fallon tournament Lister shot 105 and Hunter finished 102; Hannah Evans played 120, Kim Park 117 and Glenda Lee 145. In Fernley Lister came in at 100, Hunter 103, Evans 111, Park 113, Lee 142 and Shasta Mori 163.