Playoff bid on the line for Carson High-Douglas High

TV-Radio: The game can be seen on nfhs.com

A playoff bid and ownership of a new rivalry trophy are at stake Friday (7 p.m.) when Carson travels to Minden to take on arch-rival Douglas.

Both teams are winless in Sierra League play. Carson is 3-5 overall and the Tigers are 2-7. The scenario is nearly the same as in 2012. Carson entered that game with an 0-3 mark while the Tigers were 1-2. The Tigers grabbed a 27-25 victory at Carson.

Carson coach Blair Roman spent a lot of the bye week working on the field and in the weight room.

"I expect a hard fought game," Roman said. "Last year they had some guys that just wanted to come out and hit you.

"(Hunter) Hickey is a two-year starter at quarterback, and he is one of the toughest kids in the league. He can make a lot of plays with his feet."

Hickey has passed for 933 yards and six scores, but he's also thrown eight interceptions. He will take chances downfield because he believes in his arm strength. Hickey is the second-leading rusher on the team with 552 yards, 23 behind team leader Dakota Lowden. Hickey's favorite targets this year have been Devon Ryan (41 catches, 601 yards, 4 TDs) and Jack Overton (21-228-2).

Christopher Merritt has 60 stops, and he will come on late blitzes, according to reports. Jayden Foster has 72 stops and Chris Flores 55.

No doubt all eyes on the Douglas defense will be on Abel Carter, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards. If Carson's offensive line can break Carter loose, it could be a long night for the Douglas defense.

The Senators need to be able to complete passes downfield to free up Carter otherwise the Tigers can put eight or nine in the box.

NEW STARTERS

Jon Acosta will get the nod at right guard tonight. Acosta started the year on the defensive side of the ball, but moved over a couple of weeks ago to replace James Purdy (ankle).

"It is just a matter of him learning his rules," Roman said

Kyle Rudy is expected to start at safety in place of Bradley Maffei, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the bye week.

THE LAST 5

Carson has won three of the last five meetings between the teams.

Carson won 19-13 in overtime in 2013, won 49-6 in 2014 and 42-13 in 2015. The Tigers won 31-17 last season. Douglas won 27-25 in 2012.