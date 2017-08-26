Prep Notebook: Carson High’s Morrison leaves game with injured knee

POCATELLO, Idaho – Daniel Morrison, his right knee wrapped in ice, sobbed on the sideline.

Morrison, who missed his sophomore season with a ligament injury that required surgery, injured his right knee Saturday after being sacked early in the first half. He never returned, and Carson officials fear he may be out the rest of the season.

"He'll have to get an MRI, and we won't know anything for sure until then," said Carson coach Blair Roman after the Senators' 14-13 win over Lewiston at the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble at Idaho State's Holt Arena.

Junior Blake Menzel played the rest of the game, and undoubtedly will be under center when the Senators host Reno on Friday at 7 p.m. Menzel went 2-for-5 passing for 19 yards and carried twice for zero yards.

"Blake was sick all last week, and I think he dropped 15 pounds," Roman said. "He didn't get much practice time. We'll have to get him ready."

Roman has said all spring and summer that Menzel has made major strides.

SHORT WEEK: The Senators, because of the Saturday game, will have a short week to get ready for Reno.

"We'll watch film on Monday and go on to Reno," Roman said. "Reno is always a challenge. We have to show up and be physical."

ON THE LINE: Assistant coach Vic Castro was lukewarm about the way his line played.

"I liked the way we performed in the first half," he said. "We didn't make the adjustments we needed to make in the second half. They were playing eight in the box, and we didn't adjust."

TAKING CHANCES: Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto took some gambles during the course of his 56-32 loss, and only one really paid off.

Kicker Chris Flores, who is also the back-up quarterback, threw a 28-yard completion on fourth from punt formation to keep a drive alive. The Tigers went on to score and take a 13-7 lead.

He tried a gadget fake punt play, but Jack Overton was stopped short of a first down.

It was evident that the way Rigby moved the ball that Douglas was going to have to take some chances.

RYAN SHINES: Douglas' Devon Ryan had a tremendous day, catching six balls for 181 yards and three scores, two from Hunter Hickey and one from Flores.