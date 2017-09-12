Prep roundup: Beglins lead Carson High golf to 2nd place

Karen Beglin carded a 1-under-par 71 to lead Carson High's golf team to a second-place finish Tuesday afternoon at the weekly Sierra League tournament at Eagle Valley-East.

The Senators (351) took second place for the second straight tournament, finishing one stroke behind Bishop Manogue (350). Galena was third at 372 and Damonte was fourth at 426. Wooster and Douglas fielded incomplete teams.

The win was Beglin's third in as many tournaments. She shared medalist honors with Wooster's Jill Stanton. Junior Jill Beglin shot 73 to finish third overall. Kassidy Cooley shot a season-best 100 and Valerie Wamsley shot a season-best 107. Gabby Montes shot 130.

"The girls played extremely well today," Carson coach Wade Greenlee said.

"We were one shot off first place, and that hasn't happened in a long time. Eagle Valley may play easier than some other courses, but you still have to make quality shots.

"Kassidy had an impressive game today. Her game continues to improve. Valerie bounced back from last week with a 107."

But it was the Beglins who carried Carson to its second-place finish.

Karen Beglin birdied Nos. 2, 4, 5 6 and 9 en route to a 31 on the front. She finished with a 4-over-par 40 on the back. Jill Beglin shot 35 on the front and 38 on the back. She birdied Nos. 2 and 4.

"It's like having two 6-8 kids on your basketball team," Greenlee said of the Beglins. "I just get out of the way."

Carson returns to action next Tuesday at Toiyabe at 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carson girls end skid

The Senators broke a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Hug in a Northern 4A crossover match.

Carson, 1-3, visits North Valleys on Saturday.

Lily Bouza scored twice, and Bella Wakeling and Valeria Martinez added a goal each.

"After last game we talked about playing harder and maintaining possession of the ball," coach Jose Garcia said. "The first three matches we played pretty good in the first half, but gave up a lot of goals in the second half. Today we did a pretty good job."

Indeed. Carson peppered the goal, and probably should have had three or four more scores. The team missed two penalty kicks, one each by Yanitzia Perez and Bouza. Wakeling also was stopped from point-blank range.

Martinez gave Carson a 1-0 halftime lead, and Carson tacked on three second-half scores for good measure. Bouza's goals came a minute apart (64 and 65th minute).

The final goal was a rebound on her own unsuccessful shot. Wakeling's goal in the 41st minute jump-started the second-half attack.

VOLLEYBALL

Muckers roll on

VIRGINIA CITY — Chelsea Nevin and Emily Heinz each had eight assists, six kills and four aces to lead Virginia City to a 25-12, 25-21 and 25-13 win over Sierra Sage in a Northern 1A match Tuesday.

Sydney Shramek had a dig, two kills and two aces, and Kori Johnson had eight digs, two aces and a kill.

VC is 3-1 in league and 8-3 overall.

GIRLS TENNIS

Carson dominates Hug

In a makeup match on Monday, the Senators rolled to an easy 16-2 win. Becca Trejo went 2-0 and won a third match by forfeit as did Emily McCaskill. Rachelle Fenzke went 1-0 with two defaults. Adele Fliegler and Maritza Filson went 3-0 in doubles, Jennifer Artz and Alex Knowlton went 2-0 and Amanda Schulz and Nancy Henrickson went 1-0 in their only match.