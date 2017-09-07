Prep Roundup: Carson boys’ soccer earns tie at Spanish Springs

SPARKS — For the bulk of Wednesday night's 4A soccer match, Carson High was getting the best of Spanish Springs everywhere but on the scoreboard.

With 7:08 remaining, Angel Gonzalez took a through ball from defender Christian Martinez and beat the Spanish Springs keeper to wipe out a 1-0 deficit and give the Senators a hard-earned 1-1 tie and a point.

Spanish Springs' goal came on a direct free kick by Anibal Gonzales in the 70th minute.

"This was a rivalry that used to go back and forth, but they haven't beaten us in four years," Carson coach Frank Martinez said. "The games have been good. They try to disrupt our style of play. They know we want to possess the ball.

"I thought we had the upper hand today. We had a lot of opportunities, but we weren't able to finish. Overall I was pleased with the game and to get a point. We probably should have had a couple of more goals."

The Senators' Gonzalez had a goal wiped out early in the second half on what appeared to be a delayed offsides call. Gonzalez had another chance in the 65th minute but his direct free kick sailed well above the crossbar.

Two other second-half chances stood out – Ricardo Gonzalez's shot was stopped by the Spanish Springs' keeper, who slid several feet to make a nice play. Ismael Mendoza also had a clean shot, but his left-footed attempt was high.

Gonzalez made his third good look count.

"I saw Angel running down the side," said Christian Martinez. "I just curved it (the pass) to the center and Angel put it in the right corner. Spanish Springs pressures a whole lot. We just couldn't put it in tonight."

"Angel is a good finisher," coach Martinez said. "He is very tricky. He is going to score on that play 90 percent of the time."

Gonzales' direct free kick that got by Leonardo Barajas was a rocket. Barajas got a glove on it, but couldn't hold on.

"The ball curved right before it got to me," Barajas said.

JV BOYS SOCCER

Carson wins big

SPARKS – The Senators got goals from five players — Adrian Lopez, Omar Mara, Jose Godinez, Diego Lopez and Kristian Chicas — en route to a 5-1 win over Spanish Springs.

Carson improved to 2-0 heading into Saturday's home match against Reed.

VOLLEYBALL

Muckers sweep Excel Christian

Emily Heinz served 16 aces and dished out 11 assists to lead Virginia City to a 25-12, 25-7 and 25-8 win against Excel Christian on Wednesday.

Chelsea Nevin added 12 kills and eight assists, and Kori Johnson had a nice floor game with six digs.

Dayton stopped in 4

DAYTON – South Tahoe knocked off Dayton, 25-20, 26-24, 15-25 and 25-21, in a Northern 3A volleyball match Wednesday.

Brianda Diaz played well with a team-leading five kills and 11 digs, and Becca Mason added four kills and 10 digs. Ashley Mason also finished with four kills.

Grace Wells had 10 digs and four assists, and Tamia Powell contributed nine assists and five digs. Stephanie Keirnan added six digs.