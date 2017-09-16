Prep Roundup: Carson High boys 4th at Sierra League cross country

Galena, led by winner Carson Leavitt, took first place Friday at the Sierra League meet at Hidden Valley Regional Park.

Carson finished fourth, followed by Douglas.

Leavitt finished in 17:42.

Zachary Sever led the Senators, placing 10th at 18:52. Teammate Hunter Rauh was next at 18:58.8.

Other finishers for the Senators were: Ethan Byasse (19:17.3), Jayson Legott (19:38.2), Parker Lehmann (19:42.8), Tobin McRae (19:55.2) and Paxton Spence (21:30.8).

Douglas was led by Sean Dunkelman, who finished third at 18:03.6. Also running for the Tigers were: Patrick Voss (19:08.8), Brandon Koyama (19:54), Soma Baligad (20:02.6), Cody Jackson (20:11.9), Calvin Doerr (20:17), Cameron Northcutt (20:41.9), Luccas Peterson (20:45.8), Michael McGee (20:56.3) and Ethan Lee (21:08.4).

In the boys junior varsity race, Carson's Trinity Media took first with a time of 20:29.8.

Team Standings: Galena (41 points); Damonte Ranch (54); Bishop Manogue (60); Carson (85); Douglas (106)

GIRLS VARSITY

Damonte Ranch took the Sierra League meet on Friday, with Carson in third and Douglas in fourth.

Hannah Covington of Bishop Manogue claimed the individual title at 20:30.5.

Carson was led by Rheanna Fallini-Jackson, who finished fifth at 21:36.9. Other Senators included: Blanca Sosa (22:00.4), Gabriella Fernandez (22:34.5), Josefina Ortiz-Osty (23:49.7), Chloe Hataway (24:20.5), and Erin Cartier (25:39.1).

Douglas was led by Addison Gregory (22:41.9). Other Tigers included: Baylee Wood (23:20.6), Imogene Tierney (24:21.4), Quincy Russell (24:21.6), Hannah Corgan (24:26.4), Emily Hillman (24:38.3), and Leah Ramsey-Kruse (25:16.7).

Team standings: Damonte Ranch (43); Bishop Manogue (51); Carson (65); Douglas (99); Galena (111); Wooster (144).

GIRLS SOCCER

Carson girls tie North Valleys

The Carson High varsity team tied North Valleys (3-3) on Saturday.

Carson held a 3-1 first half lead after Lilian Bousa scored twice and Micah Merriner added one.

"We were able to keep up till the end, the tie came in the last minute before the game ended," said coach Jose Garcia. "We were missing one of our best forwards today (Isabella Wakelyn) but I see improvement each game, we will continue working on our defense."

Carson is 1-3-1 on the season.

Whittell pulls away from Dayton

Whittell pulled away Saturday afternoon to claim a 4-1 varsity soccer victory over the Dayton girls.

After trailing 1-0 at half, Dayton tied the game in about the 60th minute when Karla Montana made a nice pass through ball to Sydney Strickler, who cashed it in.

Whittell would score in the 65th, 75th and 90th minutes to overpower the Dust Devils.

"Despite the score, I am happy with how the team played," said coach Jared Miklich. "With the exception of the last five minutes of the game we hung in there real well. Great job to Nayelli Gutierrez who played goalkeeper in the first half."

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton cruises against Whittell

The Dayton boys soccer team won 9-0 Saturday against Whittell.

The game was called with 20 minutes left in the second half.

Victor Gomez scored two first-half goals before leaving with an injury. Center back Marco Torres scored three goals and added an assist. Riley Fetters and Victor Gomez both scored twice. Starting goalie Gabriel Dums scored after switching to midfield in the second half. Isaac Guadarrama scored once and added four assists.

North Valleys tops Carson

North Valleys beat Carson, 4-3, on Saturday.

The Panthers scored the first two goals of the match, led 2-1 at halftime and never trailed.

"We came out strong in the second half and many opportunities but failed to finish them, then North Valleys scored at around the 60th minute to make it 3-1," coach Frank Martinez said.

Efren Ramirez had two goals and Guillermo Perez scored on a free kick for Carson.

The Senators play Wednesday at McQueen.