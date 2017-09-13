Prep Roundup: Carson High boys soccer downs Hug

It was a frustrating first half for the Carson High boys soccer team Wednesday.

The Senators were unable to connect on passes and finish some good scoring opportunities. Their frustration with each other and in general was easy to see and mounted as the half went on.

In the second half, Carson took out its frustrations on the Hug Hawks, as scores by Angel Gonzalez and Julio Loera wiped out a one-goal deficit and gave the Senators a 2-1 win in a Northern 4A crossover match.

The win kept Carson unbeaten at 3-0-1 going into Saturday's big road match at North Valleys.

"We were getting too frustrated," Loera said after the win. "We picked it (our attitude) up in the second half and were more positive. That led to the win."

"We were hanging our heads in the first half," Gonzalez said. "Coach (Frank Martinez) told us to keep our heads up in the second half."

Each team managed to get off one unsuccessful shot five minutes into the second half before Carson tied the game at 1 on a goal by Gonzalez, his third of the season.

"I told Cesar (Medina) to send me some balls, and he found me with one," Gonzalez said of his goal in the 48th minute.

Approximately four minutes later, the Senators scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off a corner kick by Michael Rodriguez. Loera raced in and headed the ball past the Hug keeper to make it 2-1.

"I'm running in (as he approaches the ball) and I'm already thinking goal," said Loera.

It was a picture perfect play and went just like any coach would want.

The rest of the match was a mere formality. Hug had a couple of good chances, but CHS keeper Jose Rodriguez turned both away.

"Jose played well," Martinez said. "That should help his confidence a lot.

"I had confidence that we would come back as long as the group stayed (and played) together. I thought we took it to them in the second half. North Valleys will be a good test for us, but I thought Hug was a good test."

Efren Ramirez (first minute) and Medina (13th minute) both had good looks. Hug converted on its first shot in the 18th minute to break the scoreless tie.

Carson had another good look in the 26th minute when Ernesto Lamas crossed the ball to Ramirez, who lost his footing and failed to get a foot on the ball. Rodriguez deflected a Hug shot a minute later to protect the one-goal deficit. The Senators had a good attack in the 38th minute but failed to get a shot off.

That set the stage for a dominant second half by the Senators.

GIRLS TENNIS

Reno handles Douglas

The Huskies had no problem with the Tigers, grabbing a 12-2 win Wednesday at Lampe Park.

The final four sets were canceled because of weather.

The doubles team of Shelby Casaus and Kelsey Carlson were 2-1 on the day, winning 6-2 and 6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Sierra Lutheran sweeps

Gabby Kale had 11 kills to lead the Falcons to a 25-17, 25-22 and 25-13 win over Sierra Sage on Wednesday in a Northern 1A match.

Brynna Hansen added nine kills and five digs.

On Tuesday, Sierra Lutheran outlasted Smith Valley in five games, winning 28-26, 15-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11.

Brynna Hansen had 12 kills and 18 digs, Briana Mofhitz-Faieta had 19 assists and 14 digs and Abby Ferenz added 14 digs for the Falcons.