Prep Roundup: Carson High boys soccer shuts out Manogue
October 14, 2017
Despite missing three starters, Carson High put on one of its most dominant performances of the season Saturday afternoon.
The first-place Senators outshot Bishop Manogue, 25-1, en route to a 2-0 victory in a Sierra League boys soccer match.
Carson, depending on the outcome of the Wooster match, holds at least a 3-point lead with just three regular-season matches remaining (Damonte, Wooster and Douglas).
"We got a little frustrated and their goalie is really good," Carson coach Frank Martinez said. "I knew if we kept at it, we'd eventually put one in."
Probably the most frustrated player was forward Angel Gonzalez, who had five shots on goal in the first 30 minutes. A couple were at point-blank range, but he was off the mark. Three of the misses came in a 5-minute span in the opening half.
"Angel probably had four or five that he would normally make," Martinez said. "It just wasn't his day."
Bishop Manogue's only shot on goal came on a direct free kick in the 19th minute that glanced off the crossbar above keeper Jose Rodriguez, who played just the first half. Sophomore Leonardo Barajas played the entire second half.
The Senators finally got on the board in the 36th minute when Isael Lopez rifled a shot that the Manogue keeper appeared to have tipped. The ball hit the crossbar and dropped behind the line. Carson had a couple of more opportunities in the final three minutes, but was unable to convert.
Junior striker David Gonzalez scored in the 70th minute to make it 2-0. It was his first score of the season. Carson had only one shot on goal the rest of the game.
The defensive group led by Christian Martinez, Osvaldo Gomez, Guillermo Perez and Raul Lopez played well.
Another impressive thing about the win was that the Senators were missing Efren Ramirez (red card vs. Galena), Jose Loera and Cesar Medina.
Carson visits Damonte on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marchegger 2nd at
Bella Vista meet
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger finished second in 16:33.44 in the small school race at Saturday's Bella Vista Invitational at Willow Hills.
The Falcons were 21st out of 31 teams.
Teagan Hansen was 22nd in 17:42.87, Andreas Gilson was 141st in 20:23.73, Jacob Tack was 214th in 22:52.52 and Zach Houghton was 243rd in 25:36.04.
In the small school girls race, Sierra Lutheran fielded an incomplete team. Emily McNeely was 35th in 21:28.28 and Taylor Davison was 64th in 22:37.74.
GIRLS SOCCER
Carson girls
blanked by BM
The offense struggled, and the Senators had a second-half letdown en route to a 6-0 loss to Bishop Manogue on Saturday at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.
Carson trailed just 2-0 with 22 minutes left in the match, but the Miners scored four goals in a 10-minute span to put the match out of reach.
TENNIS
Carson girls fourth
at 4A regionals
RENO — The Senators' doubles tandem of Nancy Henricksen and Amanda Schulz lost two matches on Saturday to finish in fourth place at the 4A regional meet.
The Carson duo lost to the No. 1 seeded team, Jazlynn Parker and Jillian Rovetti of Reno, 6-2 and 6-3, and then lost 6-1 and 6-3 to Reno's Ku'ulei Hunter and Shayna Schula in the match for third place and the final state-meet berth.
VOLLEYBALL
Carson wins bracket
in San Diego event
SAN DIEGO — After going 1-2 in pool play on Saturday, the Senators won three straight matches on Saturday to claim the D-2 Silver bracket championship at the 15th annual Hudl Invitational.
Carson, third in its pool, beat JW North 25-15 and 26-24, knocked off Steele Canyon 25-11 and 25-13, and won by forfeit over Foothill in the title match.
Carson returns home to play at Damonte Ranch on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dayton girls grab
sweep at S. Creek
ELKO — The Dust Devils swept Spring Creek, 3-0, Friday night in a Northern 3A match. Scores were not available.
Dayton played at Elko on Saturday, but results were unavailable.
Virginia City
sweeps Coleville
COLEVILLE — The Muckers rolled to a 25-19, 26-24 and 25-0 win over Coleville Saturday afternoon in a Northern 1A match.
Chelsea Nevin had seven kills, nine asists, two aces and two digs, and Emily Heinz added seven kills, five aces, eight assists and eight digs. Kaitlin Hames finished with 23 digs, five aces and two kills.
VC is 12-2 in league and 19-4 overall.
