Prep Roundup: Carson High boys soccer tops Damonte Ranch

RENO — Carson High got goals from Efren Ramirez, Angel Gonzales and Adrian Torres for a 3-0 win over Damonte Ranch on Wednesday in a Northern 4A soys soccer match.

Carson played without Christian Martinez, Julio Loera, Raul Lopez and Cesar Medina yet still rolled to an easy win.

"I am very happy with the way we played," coach Frank Martinez said. "I was also able to play everybody."

Ramirez scored less than two minutes into the match on a pass from Isael Lopez, and the score remained that way until the 20th minute when Gonzalez tapped in a rebound when the keeper couldn't corral a shot by Ramirez.

Torres scored the game's final goal in the 50th minute.

Max Navarro and Danny Escalante played well on defense, Martinez said..

VOLLEYBALL

Sierra Lutheran 3, Whittell 0

The Falcons improved to 15-1 in league with a sweep of Whittell. Scores were unavailable.

Ciera Schinzing had several key kills and Gabby Kale led the team in serve percentage.