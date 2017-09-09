Prep Roundup: Carson High boys’ soccer tops Reed

The Carson High boys soccer team is back at full strength, and that is bad news for the rest of the Northern Nevada 4A.

Efren Ramirez, who just became eligible Friday afternoon, score scored twice to lead the Senators to a 3-1 win over Reed on Saturday in a crossover match at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

The victory moved Carson to 2-0-1 in 4A play.

"It felt great to be out there," said Ramirez, who was the team's top keeper last season. "It was very tough the first two games, especially when we were down."

Ramirez was one of six players — keeper Jose Rodriguez, midfielder Ronniel Elliott, defender Osvaldo Gomez, midfielder Guillermo Perez and forward Cesar Medina are the other — who became academically eligible on Friday. The players had been practicing with their teammates the entire time. It certainly makes the Senators one of the teams to watch out for along with Wooster and North Valleys.

"I thought we played well, especially the first 20 minutes," Carson coach Frank Martinez. "We did a good job of possessing the ball. I thought we could have scored a couple of more goals."

Isael Lopez got the Senators on the board from 20 yards out in the 22nd minute to break the scoreless tie. Carson didn't have a shot on goal the rest of the half. Reed had three good attacks, including a direct free kick, in the final six minutes but failed to convert.

Ramirez, who is paying up top this season, scored his first goal of the match in the 43rd minute to make it 2-0. He had a chance to build on that lead after getting tripped up by the just outside the box in the 52nd minute. He slammed the direct free kick toward the lower right corner, but it was knocked away.

Midway through the second half, Carson appeared to have possession when a Reed player went down with an injury, and that's where it got weird. The official ruled a drop ball, and Carson had to kick it to Reed. Ramirez sent it toward the Reed goal, and it bounced over the head of the Reed keeper into the net to make it 3-0.

"I was frustrated," Ramirez said. "It was (supposed to be) our ball. I didn't mean to put it on target."

Martinez explained further.

"Their player went down and we had possession," the Carson coach said. "They (Reed) should have kicked to us. It's supposed to be an easy kick. Efren hit it too hard, and because it went in the official wanted us to give them a goal."

On the ensuing possession, a Reed player went down and scored an unmolested goal.

Weekend sweep for Dayton

DAYTON — Victor Gomez scored two first-half goals to lead the Dust Devils to a 3-1 win over West Wendover on Saturday.

West Wendover's only goal came in the final minute of the match.

"Our games against West Wendover are always intense and physical," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said. "Jacob Duran one of our top players had to go to the hospital to get seven stitches on his eyebrow after being elbowed. Fortunately Jacob didn't have a concussion and will only be out a week. The injury gave our team motivation to play harder.

"Marco Torres and Peter Miklich did a good job on defense and midfielder Isaac Guadaramma also had an outstanding game."

Dayton hosts Whittell on Saturday at 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton girls roll

DAYTON — Perla Vega scored twice to lead the Dust Devils to a 3-0 win over West Wendover on Saturday.

The win evened Dayton's record at 1-1 in league.

Vega scored in the 2nd minute off an assist by Alaura Greenwalt. Kim Torres made it 2-0 in the 21st minute off a Greenwalt corner kick. Vega capped the scoring in the second half with a goal off a Greenwalt corner.

"Alaura, Karla Montana and Kate Howerton controlled the middle for us," Dayton coach Jared Miklich said. "They shut down any opposing attacks in the midfield and that truly won the game for us. Ashley Guadarrama our center back did a great job of shutting down any attacks that slipped past midfield."

Carson girls fall

Hannah Anderson scored five goals to lead Reed to a 7-2 win over Carson in a 4A crossover match on Saturday.

Reed led 2-0, but goals by Carson standouts Bella Wakeling and Yanitzia Perez evened the match at the half.

Reed scored five unanswered goals in the second half.

"I have to change some things on defense," coach Jose Garcia said. "The team was getting tired."

Carson hosts Hug on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Muckers sweep Sage Ridge

Chelsea Nevin had eight kills, seven assists and four aces to spark Virginia City to a 25-15, 25-8 and 25-14 win over Sage Ridge in a Division 1 match on Saturday.

Kaitlin Hames helped out with 10 digs and four kills, Emily Heinz had eight assists, four kills and three aces, and Sydney Shramek had four digs and four aces.

VC is 2-1 in league and 8-3 overall.

CROSS COUNTRY

CHS girls 12th, boys 13th

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Led by Rheanna Jackson's 12th-place finish, the Carson High girls cross country team finished 12th at the annual Nevada Union Invitational on Saturday.

Jackson ran a 20:19 for the 3-mile course. Blanca Sosa was 31st at 21:18, Gabi Fernandez was 46th at 21:59, Chloe Hataway was 88th at 23:45 and Jeanne Anderson was the final CHS scorer with a 24:51 good for 111th out of 141 runners.

The Carson boys were 13th, as sophomore Zach Sever was the top finisher in 48th at 18:07. Ethan Byasse was 51st in 18:14, Hunter Rauh was 59th in 18:20, freshman Parker Lehmann was 65th in 18:33 and Jayson Legott was 90th in 19:11.

Josefina Ortiz-Osty won the JV girls race in 23:06, leading Carson to a third-place finish. Sara Jauregui-Rivas was 15th in 25:03, Devin Jackson was 25th in 26:01, Emily Richardson was 36th in 27:21 and Emily Cuellar was 54th in 37:41. Carson was sixth in JV boys. Tobin McRae was seventh in 19:17, Trinity Medina was 33rd in 20:28, Andrew Ingram was 47th in 21:19, Jacob Heller was 54th in 21:47 and Jacob Crossman was 80th in 22:42.