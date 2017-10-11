Prep Roundup: Carson High boys tennis doubles teams win opening matches

RENO — All three of Carson High's doubles teams won their opening round matches at the Northern 4A Regional Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins won 6-0 and 6-1 and Jacob Wolz and Jared Barnard grabbed a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Jack Dudley and Gabe Fanning were extended to three sets before winning 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2. All three squads advance to the next round Friday.

Will Breeding was the only singles winner, grabbing a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Michael Roman and Casanova Segura both lost in straight sets.

The top Carson girls doubles squad of Amanda Schulz and Nancy Henricksen will be in second-round action today.

They won their opener 6-0 and 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Recommended Stories For You

VC wins in 5

VIRGINIA CITY — The Muckers needed five sets to get past Portola, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-6 and 15-12 in a non-league match Wednesday.

Emily Heinz had 13 kills, 15 assists, three digs and two aces. Chelsea Nevin had 18 assists, 14 kills, five blocks, seven aces and two digs. Kaitlin Hames chipped in 15 digs, four aces and two kills, and Calli Hess had eight digs, two kills and two aces.

Virginia City is 11-2 in league and 18-4 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton girls win thriller

FERNLEY — Alaura Greenwalt scored her second goal of the match in the closing seconds to give Dayton a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Fernley on Wednesday in a Northern 3A match.

Dayton trailed 2-0 at the half, and was forced to play without Karla Montano, who was injured.

Greenwalt scored Dayton's first goal in the 65th minute after winning the ball following a Fernley goal kick. She scored from 30 yards out. Three minutes later, Perla Vega made it 3-2, scoring off a Greenwalt corner kick. With the final seconds ticking down, Sydney Strickler dropped a pass to Greenwalt, who scored from 45 yards out.