Prep roundup: Carson High girls soccer falls to Wooster

The Carson High girls soccer team dropped into the cellar of the Sierra League thanks to a 4-3 Northern 4A loss to Wooster on Tuesday at CHS.

Carson fell to 1-8-1 and Wooster improved to 2-8.

Again, a poor second half plagued the Senators after they played the Colts even in the first half.

"It's the second half every game," coach Jose Garcia said.

"We are either tied or ahead at the half."

"I think it's a mental issue," said senior Bella Wakeling, who scored two of Carson's goals.

"We get up by a goal or two and we don't play like it's a zero-zero game. I think if we applied the same energy that we did the last 15 minutes it might have been different. We played better (than we have)."

With the score tied at 1, Carson gave up two goals in the first three minutes of the second half to fall behind 3-1. Both balls, according to Garcia, appeared to go off the leg of Jasmine Peralta on shots/passes by Lauren Van Doren.

Valeria Martinez made it 3-2 in the 62nd minute, but two minutes later, Lesley Ramos scored to make it 4-2. A minute later, Wakeling found the left corner of the net to make it 4-3.

The Senators peppered the goal in the final three minutes, but were unable to score. A header by Yanitzia Perez appeared to glance off the left post in the 78th minute.

Wakeling gave Carson a 1-0 lead when, what looked to be a cross to the far post found the back of the net five minutes into the match.

"It definitely wasn't on purpose," she said. "I didn't think I had the angle."

Lily Hernandez tied it on a defensive mistake by the Senators. The CHS keeper came out too far on defense, and the ball got behind her.

She and one of her teammates collided, allowing the ball to bounce over the line in the 17th minute.

Carson returns to action Saturday at 10:45 a.m. against Douglas in Minden.

Dayton edges Lovelock

DAYTON – Alaura Greenwalt scored in the final minute of the match to break a scoreless tie and give the Dust Devils a 1-0 win over Lovelock on Tuesday night.

Sydney Strickler was credited with an assist on the goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Galena eliminates Carson

RENO — The Grizzlies snapped a 3-all tie by sweeping the second round en route to a 13-5 win over Carson in the first round of the NIAA 4A playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Schulz and Nancy Henricksen went 2-1 in doubles, while Emily McCaskill won two sets in singles. Jennifer Artz won one set in singles.

Manogue edges Douglas

RENO — Despite three wins from Shelby Carlson and Shelby Casaus, the Douglas Tigers dropped an 11-7 decision to Bishop Manogue in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

Haley Doughty and Natalie Alexander went 2-1 in doubles, losing 6-4 to Manogue's top team.

Nikki Alexander and Kari Coziahr each won a set in singles.

BOYS TENNIS

Carson boys lose

RENO — The Senators' season ended with a 12-6 loss to Galena on Tuesday afternoon.

Carson was blanked in singles, and won six of nine sets in doubles.

Bradley Wiggins and Eric Tomita went 3-0 and Jared Barnard and Jacob Wolz went 2-1. Gabe Fanning and Jack Dudley went 1-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Falcons drop VC

Sierra Lutheran upended Virginia City, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-19, in a Northern 1A match Tuesday night.

For Sierra Lutheran, Brynna Hansen had five kills, 10 digs and a block, Gabby Kale had five kills, four blocks, two digs and an ace. Briana Mofhitz-Faieta had six kills, 10 digs and three aces.

Kaitlin Hames had 15 digs and two aces for the Muckers and Chelsea Nevin contributed 12 kills, eight assists, two digs and four aces.

Emily Heinz finished with nine assists, two digs, four kills and four aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Big battle at CHS

First place in the Sierra League will be at stake Wednesday when Carson hosts Wooster at 6:45 p.m.

Carson is 7-1-1 and Wooster is 6-2-1.

If Carson grabs a win, it will have a six-point advantage over the Colts heading into the second half of the league season.