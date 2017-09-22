Prep Roundup: Carson High runners strong at Reed

SPARKS – The Carson High cross country teams had their best effort of the season at the Reed Invitation at Shadow Mountain, with the boys taking third and the girls placing fourth.

Carson's boys finished with 110 points behind Spanish Springs (24 points) and Reed (99). Carson's girls finished with 118 points behind Damonte Ranch (74), Manogue (83) and Reed (104).

Hunter Rauh led Carson's boys, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 2 seconds to take ninth. Also for Carson, Zachary Sever took 14th in 18:13, Ethan Byasse was 19th in 18:18, Parker Lehmann was 36th in 18:58 and Tobin McRae took 38th in 19:03. Caron's girls were also able to take fourth without one of their top runners, Josefina Ortiz-Osty, who was out sick.

Carson had two girls in the top 10. Rheanna Jackson took seventh in 20:42 and Blanco Sosa was right behind in eighth in 20:44. Gabby Fernandez also took 17th in 21:56 for the Senators.

Carson's junior varsity boys also had a strong day, finishing fifth out of 14 teams. Paxton Spence led way, finishing 11th in 20:06.

Carson coach Pete Sinnott said almost all of his runners posted personal bests and had big improvements over last week. "A good day but we are just now starting to be competitors," Sinnott said. "Big improvement each week."

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton tops Battle Mountain

The Dust Devils posted a 2-0 win on Friday at Battle Mountain.

Victor Gomez and Marco Torres scored goals and Gabriel Dums had two "crucial" saves, coach Luis Melgarejo said.

"Not our best performance but we got the win," Melgarejo said. "I'm glad we had a bad game to hopefully remind ourselves that any team can beat us no matter what the stats say."

Dayton's record is 2-2 after the squad was forced to forfeit its first two league games (both wins) because a player was declared ineligible, Melgarejo said.

"It's a big bump on the road but now it's where we decide to put our heads down or raise them higher, work harder and keep our focus on the league championship," Melgarejo said. "Now is the time to make statements, build character and see who steps up their game."

VOLLEYBALL

Sierra Lutheran sweeps

Sierra Lutheran swept past Sage Ridge 25-22, 25-17, 25-17. Gabby Kale had seven kills, Brynna Hansen had 10 digs, Briana Mofhitz-Faieta had 11 assists and Abby Ferenz added four aces for the Falcons.