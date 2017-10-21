Prep Roundup: Carson High runners strong in league meet

RENO — The Carson High boys and girls cross country teams turned in strong efforts at the Northern 4A Sierra League Championships on Friday at Rancho San Rafael Park. Carson's boys took second while the CHS girls placed third.

Carson's girls were led by Rheanna Jackson and Blanca Sosa, who both placed in the top four. Jackson took second, covering the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 33 seconds, and Sosa was fourth, finishing in 20:50.

In the girls meet, Damonte won with 50 points, followed by Manogue (60), Carson (69), Douglas (84), Galena (113) and Wooster (142).

For Carson's boys, Zach Sever took eighth in 18:17, Hunter Rauh was ninth in 18:19, Ethan Byasse was 11th in 18:23, Parker Lehmann was 17th in 19:02 and Tobin McRae was 18th in 19:03.

Carson's boys edged out Manogue and Damonte Ranch for second with 63 points while Manogue and Damonte each finished with 64. Galena won the boys meet with 40 points.

"The kids ran very well," Carson coach Pete Sinnott said. "The teams have gotten better each week all year."

Recommended Stories For You

Sinnott noted Jackson was able to take second despite a week of easy running due to some shin splints.

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton wins twice

The Dust Devils knocked off White Pine and West Wendover over the weekend to move into third place in the league standings.

On Friday, Dayton got two goals from freshman Jeffrey Razo and Marco Torres to grab a 4-3 win over White Pine. Torres scored the game winner in the final minute of regulation. Victor Gomez had three assists and keeper Gabriel Dums had some critical saves.

On Saturday, Razo scored the game's only goal in the 1-0 win over West Wendover. Gomez had the assist.

Dayton returns to action Friday at 10 a.m. at home against Battle Mountain. Fernley has secured the top seed, and Dayton, Yerington and Battle Mountain are fighting for the last two regional playoff spots.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nevada stops Air Force

RENO — Putting an end to its four-game skid, Nevada (6-16, 4-6 MW) defeated Air Force (10-14, 3-7 MW) Saturday afternoon, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25 and 25-19.

Former Dayton star Madison Foley, a senior, put up a monster line on the afternoon with her 18 kills, seven digs and four blocks. She was joined in double figure scoring by sophomore Ayla Fresenius who tallied 11.

Nevada hit .300 on the afternoon, a season high in efficiency for the team.

Nevada will get another game in Virginia Street Gym on Thursday when it hosts San Diego State at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carson tops Wooster

RENO — The Senators won for the second time this season, scoring twice in the second half en route to a 2-0 win over the Colts.

Carson is 2-12-1 and hosts Douglas on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Verenice Garcia scored in the 65th minute to break a scoreless tie, and then Yanitzia Perez pounded home a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Dayton splits matches

The Dust Devils lost to White Pine,7-0, and then stopped West Wendover, 4-0. over the weekend.

Sydney Strickler had a goal and two assists, and Alaura Greenwalt, Ashley Guadarrama and Karla Montano added a goal apiece.

Dayton hosts Battle Mountain at noon on Wednesday.

PREP FOOTBALL

Smith Valley stops Falcons

Sierra Lutheran closed out its home schedule with a 44-20 loss to Smith Valley on Saturday.

The Falcons close out their season next Friday at Virginia City.

The Falcons scored all their points in the first half, as Shane Burkett and John Miles had receiving touchdowns, and Nathan White had a 15-yard TD run.

Wooster romps against Dayton

RENO — Wooster scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to an easy 49-0 win over the Dust Devils.

Dayton, winless in league, closes out its season Thursday at home against Fernley at 7 p.m. Dayton is 0-8 in league and 1-8 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

Muckers sweep Whittell

Chelsea Nevin had 21 kills, nine assists and four digs to lead Virginia City to a 25-15, 25-15 and 25-19 win over Whittell on Saturday.

Emily Heinz added 21 assists, 15 aces, three kills and four digs, and Kaitlin Hames finishd with 41 assists, five aces and three kills.

The Muckers are 13-2 in league and 20-4 overall.

Dayton loses heartbreaker

WINNEMUCCA — Lowry outlasted Dayton, 16-14, in the deciding fifth set in the Northern 3A match-up on Saturday.

Dayton won the first and third games, 25-18 and 25-8. Lowry won the second and fourth games, 25-15 and 25-14.

Brianda Diaz had 30 digs, eight kills and four aces. Ashley Mason had 25 digs, six kills and two aces. Setter Tamia Powell had 17 digs, 21 assists, five kills and an ace. Rebecca Mason had 16 digs, two aces and seven kills. Hailey Glynn and Marissa Hein had nice floor games with 12 and eight digs, respectively.