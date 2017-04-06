Prep Roundup: Carson High softball plays through rain for win | NevadaAppeal.com

Despite making six errors, Carson High's softball team recorded a 10-4 win over North Valleys in a 4A softball game on a rainy and windy day in Carson.

The Senators improved to 2-3 in league heading into Saturday's doubleheader at McQueen at 11 a.m.

"The conditions were horrible," said CHS coach Shane Quilling. "I don't think we should have even started the game. They had a definite advantage batting first. We battled back though, and that was good to see. We need to beat teams like North Valleys.

"Teryn (Earle) hit the ball better and Bella (Kordonowy) hit two in the gap. Jailene (Salceido) battles (in the circle). She wants the ball."

The Senators and Salceido got off to a rough start thanks to the wet weather and a shaky defense, as two errors by Kordonowy and one by Kailee Luschar led to four unearned runs. The Panthers didn't hit the ball out of the infield once in the first.

The rain, which started moments after the game got underway, continued to come down.

The Panthers made two errors, as Carson scored four times to tie the game at 4. Nicole Brown and Teryn Earle had the only Carson hits in the inning.

After a short rain delay, the teams resumed play, and it was a different Carson team that took the field.

Salceido allowed just five hits over the final six innings, as the Panthers got just one runner to third base in that span.

"I couldn't really see that first inning because of the rain," Salceido said. "The rain was going right into my eyes. After the delay, I worked on my spins and my release point. The ball was super slick in the first inning."

After a scoreless second inning, Carson took control with three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Kordonowy singled, stole second and scored on Kassidy Cooley's double. After two outs, Earle reached on an error to score a run and Luschar followed with a run-scoring single to make it 7-4.

Kordonowy started the surge in the fourth with a double. Cooley followed with a grounder to short. She reached on the error, and then the NV shortstop threw the ball away at second which enabled Kordonowy to take third. Kordonowy scored when Lauren Lemburg's grondball to third was misplayed to make it 8-4.

In the fifth, singles by Luschar, Salceido and Kordonowy plus an error accounted for Carson's next two runs.

BASEBALL

Carson hammers Hug again

RENO — The Senators beat up on the Hawks for the second straight game, scoring in four of their five at-bats en route to a 14-0 win in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Hug managed just one hit. Jared Barnard struck out eight and threw 38 pitches in his three-inning stint and Kyle Glanzmann threw two innings and allowed the Hawks' only hit.

Carson scored three in the first when Landon Truesdale and Jesse Lopez singled to start the game. A walk to Bryce Moyle loaded the bases. A walk to Abel Carter forced in a run, and the other two runs scored on a passed ball and an infield out by Trevor Edis.

The Senators added five in the second, as Moyle delivered a two-run double, and Carter and Jace Keema added run-scoring singles. The final run came home on an error.

Carson made it 9-0 in the third on Kahle Good's single, and the winners made it 14-0 after four with five more runs. Keema and Luke Myers drove in two each, and Edis drove in one.

Weather permitting, Carson visits North Valleys Saturday at 10 a.m. If Saturday's game is rained out, the teams will attempt to play Monday at NV at 3:45 p.m.

Two Douglas pitchers combine to shutout Reed

Haden Keller and Jayden Foster combined on a three-hit shutout and the Douglas Tigers defeated Reed, 3-0, on Thursday.

Douglas (5-3 league, 8-5 overall) scored all three of its runs in the second inning to take control of the game. Isaiah Schat drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly and Spencer Trivitt delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Keller pitched six complete innings, allowed two hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Foster retired three of the four batters he faced in the seventh to earn his second save in the last two games.