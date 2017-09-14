Prep Roundup: Carson High stretches volleyball streak to 3

RENO — Carson High's volleyball team won its third consecutive match, knocking off North Valleys 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17, Thursday in a 4A crossover match.

Carson, 3-2, hasn't lost since opening the 4A season with losses to Reno and Spanish Springs. Middle blocker Dajarrah Navarro had seven kills, and setter Abigail Pradere and Ku'ulei Haupu had five kills apiece. Stefanie Schmidt and Camryn Quilling added three each.

Carson served up 13 aces, including four by Natalie Anderson, three by Cheyanne Prado and Pradere, who also had 22 assists.

"Pradere had a good night in terms of her set choices and leadership," Carson coach Robert Maw said. "Abby and Natalie had good nights serving the ball, and Dajarrah Navarro had some good, aggressive hits. She was uncontested at the net."

Carson's next match is Tuesday at McQueen at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Galena subdues Carson

Carson's Becca Trejo went 2-1 in singles, but Galena managed a 12-6 win over the Senators on Thursday at Carson High.

Emily McCaskill and Jennifer Artz both went 1-2 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Nancy Henrickson and Amanda Schulz won one doubles match.

Tigers edge Manogue

GARDNERVILLE — Kari Coziahr and the doubles team of Shelby Casaus and Kelsey Carlson went 3-0 to lead Douglas to a 10-8 victory over the Miners on Thursday at Lampe Park.

The doubles tandems of Haley Doughty and Natalie Alexander, and Amanda Shaffer and Maureen Brennan both were 1-2. Nikki Alexander and Lauren Wilsey went 1-2 in singles.

Douglas improved to 4-3.

SOCCER

Dayton squads at home

The Dust Devil boys and girls host Yerington today. The boys play at 3 p.m. and the girls at 5 p.m.

Victor Gomez was named the top boys player in Nevada by Max Preps for his play last week.

Gomez scored twice against West Wendover on Saturday.

Winners receive a MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches branded letterman's patch and recognition on both MaxPreps and UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.