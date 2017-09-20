Prep roundup: Carson High volleyball bounces back with impressive win

Carson High's volleyball team showed its resilience with a sweep of Wooster in a Sierra League match Wednesday at Morse Burley Gym.

Dajarrah Navarro had 10 kills and two blocks, and Shea DeJoseph and Stefanie Schmidt added eight kills each to lead the Senators in the 25-18, 25-11 and 25-12 victory. Carson, which lost to McQueen on Tuesday, is 4-3 overall in Northern 4A play heading into tonight's league match at Galena (6 p.m.).

It was the tale of two teams, as Carson suffered through rotation issues in the first set and nearly blew an 11-2 lead before putting the Colts away. Order was restored in the final two games, as Carson won with ease.

Three kills by Schmidt, two kills and an ace by DeJoseph and two aces by Abby Pradere spurred the Senators to a quick 11-2 lead in the opening set. A substitution error was discovered, stalling action for several minutes. Wooster, led by Allison Lawrence's four kills and two aces, closed to 18-17. The Senators, thanks to two kills by Navarro, scored seven of the last eight points of the set to win.

"We had a substitution (rotation) error," coach Robert Maw said. "Stefanie (Schmidt) went in for the wrong person and it left us with three left-side hitters. We had to move one to the right. Fortunately, we were able to play through it."

Carson also opened with a new lineup, as Natalie Anderson returned to her setting spot and Pradere went back to libero. Anderson finished with 40 assists. Pradere passed at a 2.44 clip and was credited with two digs.

"It was the first time Natalie has set twice in a row in a long time," Maw said. "I moved Abby to the back row. Abby has great quickness and gets good reads on the balls. Moving Natalie to setter, I lose her serve receive."

"Both have pluses and minuses," Pradere said when asked her preference on what role she likes. "The rotation (issues) got us confused and rattled. We were a little frustrated."

After the rotation issues were ironed out, the Senators looked much smoother, and the on-court chemistry was pretty good.

Wooster briefly led in the second set, 5-2 and 6-5, before Carson ran off 10 straight points for a 15-6 lead.

Carissa Wiley had two kills in the surge, Abbey Paulson served up two of her five aces, and Anderson and Navarro had a kill apiece.

The Senators closed the set with a 6-0 run thanks to back-to-back kills by DeJoseph, one by Wiley and a stuff block by Ku'ulei Haupu.

Anderson dominated the final set.

After Wooster took a quick 2-0 lead, Anderson served up five aces and added a dink to spark the Senators to a 9-2 lead. After Wooster closed to 10-5, the Senators went on a 11-1 run to take control at 21-6.

Anderson had two dinks, Paulson served up two more aces and Navarro added two more kills.

"She was a good leader on the floor," Maw said. "It was nice to see her in that role."

Haupu finished with five kills as did Anderson. Lawrence led Wooster with 11 kills, nine coming in the first two sets.

Carson had just six service errors for the match, a far cry from Tuesday when it had seven in the final set alone.

BOYS SOCCER

Carson blanks Lancers

RENO — The Senators rebounded from their weekend loss to North Valleys by blanking McQueen, 4-0, Wednesday afternoon in a crossover match.

Carson opens Sierra League play Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Galena.

"The wind was pretty crazy, but we still had great teamwork and passing," Carson coach Frank Martinez said. "We had no goals at the half. We talked about starting strong and putting some goals in early."

The Senators did exactly that.

Angel Gonzalez scored in the 43rd minute off an assist from Guillermo Perez, and Isael Lopez went through three defenders and scored two minutes later on a hard shot to the upper right of the goal. Julio Loera made it 3-0 on a Michael Rodriguez corner, and Adrian Torres finished the scoring in the 70th minute off another Perez assist.

The Senators played without Osvaldo Gomez (injury) and Efren Ramirez, who was tardy to a class.

Carson won 10-2 in the JV game.

GIRLS TENNIS

McQueen tops Carson

McQueen dominated the singles play en route to a 12-6 win over Carson in a makeup match Wednesday afternoon at Carson.

Becca Trejo and Jennifer Artz each won once in singles.

Nancy Henrickson and Amanda Schulz went 3-0 in doubles.