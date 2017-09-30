Prep Roundup: Carson High x-country teams second at Truckee

TRUCKEE — Carson High's boys and girls cross country teams finished second at the Truckee Cross Country Invite held at Ponderosa Golf Course on Saturday.

McQueen won the varsity boys race by one point over Carson, 38-39. Hunter Rauh was third in 18:09, Zach Sever was fourth in 18:15, Ethan Byasse was seventh in 18:19, freshman Parker Lehmann was 14th in 18:49 and Jayson Legott was 15th in 19:06.

Rheanna Jackson won the girls race, clocking a PR of 19:49. Truckee won the girls race with 30 points followed by Carson at 36. Blanca Sosa was third in 20:48, Josefina Ortz-Osty was eighth in season-best 21:25, Gabby Fernandez was 10th in 22 minutes and Chloe Hataway was 14th in a PR of 23:25.

The Carson boys won the JV race, as Jared Cartier was sixth in season-best of 20:39 and Jakob Heller was seventh in a career-best 20:48. Andrew Ingram had a PR of 20:53 to finish ninth and Gabe Crossman was 10th in a PR of 20:57. Jacob Crossman was 15th in 21:58.

The Carson JV girls edged McQueen, 36-41. Erin Cartier was third with a PR of 23:52. Hailey Ponzoch was 10th in 26:15, Emily Richardson was 11th with a PR of 26:25. Gabby Cazares was 19th in 31:20.

BOYS SOCCER

Recommended Stories For You

Carson blanks Damonte

The Senators tuned up for their Wednesday showdown with Wooster by shutting out Damonte Ranch, 6-0, Saturday afternoon.

"We started off a little slow and sloppy," coach Frank Martinez said. "After we scored our first goal, we controlled the game with possession and great passing."

Angel Gonzalez scored Carson's first goal, and then Isael Lopez made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

"We had a few more looks but we couldn't capitalize," Martinez said. "The second half we looked good, but didn't score until the 70th minute.

Julio Loera scored off a corner kick by Lopez. Ronnie Elliott assisted on Efren Ramirez's goal in the 73rd minute to make it 4-0. Danny Escalante scored off a Ramirez assist to make it 5-0 in the 76th minute, and Ismael Mendoza scored on a through ball with two minutes left in the contest.

"The true test will come on Wednesday," Martinez said. "I'm looking forward to it because it has become a great rivalry."

GIRLS SOCCER

Carson girls lose

Damonte Ranch kept Carson at bay offensively en route to a 6-2 win on Saturday morning.

Yanitzia Perez scored off a Valeria Martinez assist, and Bella Wakeling scored the next CHS goal on an assist by Micah Merriner.

VOLLEYBALL

Muckers sweep Silver Sage

Kaitlin Hames had 14 digs and Chelsea Nevin had six kills and eight assists, and Emily Heniz had eight assists and four kills to lead Virginia City to a sweep of Silver Sage on Friday.

On Saturday, VC swept Excel Christian to improve to 8-1 in league and 14-3 overall.

Heinz had 15 assists, 12 aces and four kills, and Hames had 13 digs and five aces. Nevin had 14 kills and six assists.