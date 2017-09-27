Prep Roundup: Carson High’s Karen Beglin second at Sierra League tourney

GENOA — Freshman Karen Beglin shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish second overall and lead the Carson Senators to a third-place finish at the weekly Sierra League tournament held at the Genoa Lakes' Ranch course on Wednesday.

Jill Beglin shot 80, Kassidy Cooley 123, Valerie Wamsley 125, Gabby Montes 113, and Jessika Montes had a 123.

Manogue won with a 361 followed by Wooster with a 386, Carson at 390 and Damonte Ranch at 399. Galena was last at 425.

"As a team, we didn't play our best today, but we took third and that was enough to get us to regionals," CHS coach Wade Greenlee said. "Karen had another solid round. I was impressed with Gabby. She worked really hard on her short game and it paid off with her best round.

"Jill was disappointed with a few three putts that contributed to three double bogeys. She had five birdies which shows her potential."

Karen Beglin went out in 35 and came back in 39, losing by two shots to Wooster's Jessica Stanton. Karen Beglin finished with three birdies, including one at No. 9 when she blasted out to 2 feet and drained the putt. Jill Beglin drove the green on No. 13 and two-putted for one of her birdies.

Recommended Stories For You

GIRLS TENNIS

Carson wins twice, now .500

The Carson Senators knocked off Damonte Ranch, 12-6, and Wooster, 16-2, to their season record to 5-5.

Jennifer Artz, Emily McCaskill and Becca Trejo all went 2-0 in singles against Damonte Ranch. Amanda Schulz and Nancy Henrickson went 3-0 in doubles as did McKenzie Henley and Sydney Lloyd.

Against Wooster, Artz, McCaskill and Trejo all went 3-0 again. Henley and Lloyd went 3-0 as did Schulz and Henrickson.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton girls win again

DAYTON — Sydney Strickler scored twice, including the game-winner in the 64th minute to give the Dust Devils a 4-3 Homecoming win over Fernley.

Strickler gave Dayton a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fernley evened the score 13 minutes later. Dayton took a 2-1 lead when Strickler fed Perla Vega for a score. Fernley tied the game in the 50th minute, and then Alaura Greenwalt scored from just outside the box on an assist from Katelyn Howerton to make it 3-2. Strickler scored an insurance goal before Fernley scored in the 73rd minute.

VOLLEYBALL

Dayton drops thriller

DAYTON — Yerington edged Dayton in five sets in a non-league match on Wednesday night.

Yerington won the first set 25-19 and Dayton took the second 25-23. Yerington won 25-19 in the third set and Dayton evened the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set. The Lions rolled to a 15-4 win in the fifth set.

Brianda Diaz had 19 kills and 25 digs, Rebecca Mason had seven kills and 25 digs, Ashley Mason had 12 kills and 33 digs. Setter Tamia Powell had 40 assists, 14 digs and four aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Fernley, Dayton tie

DAYTON — The 3A rivals battled to a 1-all tie Wednesday afternoon.

Victor Gomez scored Dayton's only goal on a free kick from outside the box.

"It was a very intense and physical game," coach Luis Melgarejo said.

Dayton visits Yerington on Friday.