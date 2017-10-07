Prep Roundup: Carson High’s Rheanna Jackson shines at Fresno event

FRESNO, Calif. — Rheanna Jackson finished sixth overall in 19:13.7 to lead Carson High's varsity girls cross country team to 17th place in Division II at the annual Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park.

The placing by Jackson was the highest of any Nevada runner on Saturday, including Southern Nevada runners, according to coach Pete Sinnott. There were 200 runners in the DII girls race.

Gabby Fernandez was 47th in 20:25.5, Blanca Sosa was 51st in 20:29.5, Hailey Ponzoch was 149th in 22:35.2 and Erin Cartier was 165th in 23:16.6.

The varsity boys were 24th in the Division II race.

Sammy Legott and Zach Sever were the top Carson finishers, taking 109th and 110th, respectively. Their times were 17:29.3 and 17:29.4. Ethan Byasse was 126th in 17:35.1, Hunter Rauh was 136th in 17:41.2 and Trinity Medina was 171st in 18:04.2.

"The girls ran well," Sinnott said. "The boys finished around a minute apart from each other. We've got to improve a lot going forward."

GIRLS SOCCER

Douglas edges Carson

MINDEN — Perri Buck scored in the 53rd minute to give the Tigers a 1-0 win over Carson on Saturday.

Carson dropped to 1-9-1. The Senators played without several players, including standout forward Bella Wakeling, who was out of town. CHS had to call up three or four JV players to fill out the varsity roster, forcing cancellation of the JV game.

Douglas dominated the game, peppering shots at Marisa Perez all afternoon. She stopped all but one. The goal by Buck came when Perez stopped the initial shot, but failed to corral the ball, and Buck pounded the rebound home.

"It was very frustrating (not to score more), especially coming off the loss to Galena where I thought we played better than them, too," Douglas coach Rick Smith said.

After Buck's goal, Carson had two good looks in the last 17 minutes. Verenice Garcia was unable to convert a 1-on-1 opportunity against DHS keeper Jordan Smith, and JV call-up Hallie Newman hit the crossbar a minute later.

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton, Whittell tie

ZEPHYR COVE — Gabriel Dums and Clay Dixon scored for the Dust Devils in the 2-2 draw at Whittell.

"We should have won, but we struggled to score," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said. "We should have a full squad next Wednesday when we travel to Fernley."

VOLLEYBALL

Dayton loses twice

The Dust Devils were swept by South Tahoe on Wednesday and Truckee on Friday in Northern 3A play.

In the loss to Truckee, Ashley Mason led Dayton with seven kills and 18 digs. Tamia Powell added four kills and 11 assists. Rebecca Mason added three kills and seven digs. Dayton played without Brianda Diaz.

In the loss to South Tahoe, Taylor Kinney finished with six kills as did Rebecca Mason. Julie Rognac had five kills. Rebecca Mason and Hailey Glynn led in digs with 12 and 10, respectively. Powell finished with 19 assists and four digs, and Stephanie Kiernan had eight digs.

Muckers top SV

SMITH — Led by Chelsea Nevin's 17 kills, eight assists and five blocks, Virginia City knocked off Smith Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-17, in Northern 1A action on Saturday.

Emily Heinz added 15 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Kaitlin Hames added 20 digs.