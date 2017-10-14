Prep Roundup: Damonte Ranch pulls away to beat Douglas

Cade McNamara threw three first-half touchdown passes to put Damonte Ranch on track to a 42-7 Homecoming victory against Douglas on Friday night in Reno.

McNamara, a junior quarterback, threw two of those scoring passes in the final three minutes before halftime when Damonte Ranch (1-0 Sierra League, 7-0 overall) broke open a close game.

Douglas (0-2, 2-6) only trailed 14-7 late in the second quarter before the Mustangs pulled away, aided by a fumble recovery and long punt return.

The Mustangs returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to take a lead they never relinquished. The Mustangs led 35-7 at halftime.

GIRLS TENNIS

Carson girls advance

RENO — The doubles team of Nancy Henricksen and Amanda Schulz won two matches Friday to reach the NIAA 4A Regional semifinals.

The duo knocked off a team from Spanish Springs, 6-2, 6-7 and 6-3, and then followed that up with a 6-2 and 6-4 victory over Galena.

The Carson girls play in the semifinals today at 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Carson boys eliminated

RENO — The remaining Carson High boys tennis players were elminated on Friday at the 4A Regionals.

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins won their second-round match, 6-1 and 6-1, but lost 6-3 and 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The other Carson players lost in the second round. Jared Barnard and Jacob Wolz lost in three sets — 5-7, 6-4 and 3-6. Jack Dudley and Gabe Fanning lost 6-0 and 6-0, and Will Breeding also lost 6-0 and 6-0.

"I am very proud of this young team for their fight," coach Justin Clark said. "I'm looking forward to them developing and the seasons ahead."