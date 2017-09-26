Prep Roundup: Dayton High girls soccer routs Yerington

DAYTON — Sydney Strickler scored five goals to lead the Dayton High girls soccer team to a 7-1 win over Yerington on Tuesday.

Haylea Strickler and Perla Vega scored the other Dayton goals.

Four of Strickler's goals came in the first half. Her sister, Haylea, scored the other to give the Dust Devils a 5-0 lead at the intermission. Alaura Greenwalt and Vega had two first-half assists apiece and Karla Montano had an assist.

Vega had a second-half goal off an assist from Greenwalt, and Sydney Strickler completed the scoring with a goal off a McKenzie Frazier assist.

Carson girls blanked

RENO — Bishop Manogue scored two goals in each half en route to a 4-0 win over the Senators.

Katie Histing and Mallory Benna scored two goals apiece for the Miners.

The Senators continue to struggle offensively. Yanitzia Perez had three good attacks in the second half and Bella Wakeling had one.

Carson hosts Damonte Ranch on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Dust Devils stop Yerington

DAYTON — Victor Gomez, Riley Fetters and Marco Torres scored a goal apiece to lead Dayton to a 3-1 win.

Yerington scored in the first five minutes and Victor Gomez tied it up 15 minutes later after following in his missed shot. In the 55th minute, Fetters also scored on a rebound to make it 2-1. Torres finished the scoring with a penalty kick.

"Our team didn't perform like we planned to; struggled to contain and control the ball," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said. "We missed clear scoring opportunities, giving the Yerington offense space to be a threat.

"We play Fernley (Wednesday), and Fernley hasn't lost a game in league, so we should know where we stand after that."

TENNIS

Carson boys win twice

The Senators knocked off Wooster, 11-7, in a makeup match, and also beat Damonte Ranch, 10-8.

The doubles teams carried the load, winning nine of the 11 sets. Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins, Jared Barnard and Jacob Wolz, and Jake Dudley and Gabe Fanning all went 3-0.

Against Damonte Ranch, the Senators won nine sets in doubles. The tandems were the same that dominated against Wooster.

Douglas girls split

The Tigers topped Wooster, 14-4, on Monday, and then lost to Galena, 11-7.

Kari Coziahr went 3-0 in singles and Amanda Shaffer and Maureen Brennan also went 3-0. Nikki Alexander went 2-0 in singles, and the tandems of Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus, and Haley Doughty and Natalie Alexander also went 2-0.

Against Galena, Coziahr went 3-0 and Nikki Alexander went 2-1. Casaus and Carlson went 2-1 in doubles.

VOLLEYBALL

Dayton sweeps Fallon

DAYTON — Led by Brianda Diaz's 17 kills, the Dust Devils swept Fallon 25-20, 25-19 and 25-17 in a Northern 3A match on Monday.

Ashley Mason contributed six kills and Marissa Hein added five. Tamia Powell dished out 24 assists.

Muckers roll Oasis Academy

Virginia City rolled to a 25-8, 25-14 and 25-8 victory over Oasis Academy on Tuesday in a Northern 1A match.

Chelsea Nevin served up 18 assists and added 10 kills and two digs. She also had four assists. Emily Heinz had 13 assists, six kills and seven aces.

The Muckers are 6-1 in league and 12-3 overall.