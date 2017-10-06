Prep Roundup: Dayton High girls’ soccer tops Yerington

YERINGTON — Sydney Strickler scored three first-half goals to lead Dayton High's girls soccer team to an 8-1 win over Yerington on Friday night.

Karla Montano scored twice, and Alaura Greenwalt, Perla Vega and Ashley Guadarrama added a goal apiece.

McKenzie Frazier, Leticia Ledezma, Samantha Cleland and Alyssa Zubieta added assists.

Gemma Acevedo, Zubieta and Guadarrama played stellar defense in front of keeper Nayelli Lara and Faith Reid, who combined for 12 saves.

Dayton visits Whittell today at noon.

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton loses to Lions

YERINGTON — Playing without four seniors, three of them starters, Dayton dropped a 6-1 decision to Yerington.

Yerington took a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the match, and the score stayed that way until the 60th minute. Dayton put keeper Gabriel Dums into the field, and Yerington scored three times in less than 10 minutes to take a commanding lead.

Clay Dixon scored Dayton's only goal.

"We lost our discipline and were really disorganized," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said.

The Dust Devils visit Whittell today at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Reno girls win title

RENO — The Huskies pounded Galena, 16-2, to win the NIAA 4A team title Friday afternoon.

In 3A competition, Truckee knocked off South Tahoe, 10-8.

The Reno boys knocked off Spanish Springs, 12-6, in the finals.

In 3A, South Tahoe edged Truckee, 10-8.