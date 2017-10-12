Prep Roundup: Dayton High looks to end skid against South Tahoe

Dayton High's football team seeks to end its five-game Northern 3A losing streak when it hosts South Tahoe on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Dust Devils (1-6, 0-6) are coming off a 42-6 loss to previously winless Lowry. The Vikings enter the game with a 3-3 record.

"We've had the best two days of practice we've had all year long," Dayton coach Pat Squires said. "We'll see what happens. I keep telling the kids there is no pressure on them."

The pressure Friday is on the Vikings, who are fighting for a postseason berth. Dayton's season will end on Oct. 26 against Fernley.

Squires is trying to rally the troops after what was the most disappointing loss of the season, as Lowry was one of the few winnable games on the schedule.

The thought of winning went out the window in the first half when Lowry scored early and then Dayton coughed up the ball inside the Dayton 5-yard line twice.

"The fumbles happened when we were right in the thick of it," Squires said. "I think they were demoralized.

"We had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the kids and other coaches.

"We've made some adjustments. We talked to them about the mental aspects of the game of football. We talked to them about football IQ. We have a young team."

Young teams are going to break down a lot easier and quicker than a senior-laden team would, and this is a team loaded with sophomores and juniors.

In South Tahoe, the Dust Devils face a diversified offensive team. The Vikings have been one of the best passing teams in Northern Nevada on a yearly basis, especially on the 3A level.

"They are throwing it, but they have toned it down a little bit," Squires said. "They seem to be running the ball more than they have in the past."

Peyton Gall has thrown for 1,409 yards and 17 scores, and his favorite targets are Matt Cain (659 yards, 5 TDs) and 6-5 tight end McCallan Castle (394, 6 TDs). Jakob Costley (622 yards rushing) leads the ground game.

Caleb Moretti leads the defense with 79 tackles and two interceptions. Cain has a team-leading three interceptions.

Connor Davis and Jeff Walker lead the Dayton defense. That group will have its hands full tonight.

VOLLEYBALL

Falcons outlast Smith

Valley in 5 sets

Sierra Lutheran continued its winning ways in Northern 1A action with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25 and 17-15 win over Smith Valley.

Gabby Kale led the Falcons with 11 kills, eight blocks and seven digs. Ciera Schinzing added 10 kills and five blocks, Charis Wheeler had 14 digs, Brynna Hansen had nine kills and 12 digs, Abby Ferenz finished with five aces and 23 digs, and Briana Mofhitz-Faieta had 24 assists.