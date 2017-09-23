Prep Roundup: Dayton volleyball grabs weekend split

DAYTON — Dayton High's volleyball team handed Lowry its first league loss, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22, Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Dayton lost to Fernley in four sets — 22-25, 25-15, 21-25 and 21-25.

Against Fernley, Brianda Diaz had 14 kills, Becca Mason added seven and Ashley Mason had six.

Diaz led the way against Lowry with 16 kills, Ashley Mason added seven and Marissa Hein had four.

Sierra Lutheran loses

Coleville grabbed a four-set win over Sierra Lutheran on Saturday morning in a Northern 1A match.

Sierra Lutheran won the opening set 25-22, but lost the next three, 22-25, 18-25 and 19-25.

Muckers win in 5

Chelsea Nevin had 22 kills, 10 assists, three aces and two blocks to lead Virginia City to an 18-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12 and 15-8 come-from-behind win over Whittell on Friday night.

Virginia City moved to 6-1 in league and 11-3 overall.

Emily Heinz had a nice night with 22 assists, six kills and four aces, and Kori Johnson added four kills.

GIRLS SOCCER

Galena rolls CHS

RENO — The Senators continued to struggle, as Galena rolled to a 7-1 decision Saturday morning.

Carson's only goal came in the 74th minute when Yanitzia Perez scored.

The Senators visit Manogue on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Battle Mountain blanks Dayton

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Battle Mountain topped Dayton 2-0 on Friday in a Northern 2A match.

No other information was provided.