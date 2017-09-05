Prep roundup: Disappointing night for Carson High volleyball

SPARKS — Carson High started fast, but finished horribly in its 4A crossover volleyball match against Spanish Springs.

The Senators won the opener 25-22, but lost the next three 21-25, 13-25 and 16-25.

Carson fell to 0-2 in 4A play.

"Our passing was absolutely horrible," coach Robert Maw said. "We just couldn't pass. We didn't serve receive well, and during the play we didn't pass well. We had a lot of shanked balls. We fell apart in the last three games. A lack of leadership and ball control. Dajarrah (Navarro) had a good night attacking.

"Overall, it was a disappointing night.

"The bright spot is we get to practice tomorrow."

Recommended Stories For You

Navarro led CHS with nine kills and three blocks. Natalie Anderson and Shea DeJoseph added seven kills apiece, and Anderson also had four aces.

Stefanie Schmidt added five kills and two blocks and Carissa Wiley had four kills.

Carson was credited with just nine blocks in the match.

Maw used Abi Pradere as his setter for three games, and in an effort to jump-start the team, inserted Anderson at setter for the final game.

Carson returns to action Thursday at home against Reed.

The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Dayton blanks Fallon

DAYTON — The nonleague 3A contest was stopped with seven minutes remaining, as Dayton emerged with an 8-0 win.

Dayton scored four goals in each half.

Goalie Gabriel Dums, Riley Fetters and Jacob Duran scored two goals apiece. Victor Gomez and Marco Torres added a goal apiece.

"Gabriel wasn't getting much action in the first half so I switched him out to the midfield the second half and he ended up scoring two goals," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said.

"When this year's seniors were freshmen we used to lose like this so its a nice feeling being on the other side of the scoreboard."

Dayton hosts White Pine in its league opener Friday at 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton second in White Pine Tournament

The Dust Devils lost to White Pine, 4-2, Saturday in the finals of the White Pine Tournament that was played over two days.

Dayton got goals from Sydney Strickler and Karla Montano.

Dayton reached the finals with a 3-1 win over Elko on goals by Strickler, Perla Lozano and Alaura Greenwalt.

Then, in a nonleague game on Tuesday, the short-handed Dust Devils dropped a 3-0 decision to Fallon.

"We had four key players on the bench nursing injuries during today's game," coach Jared Miklich. "It was a great opportunity to get some of our younger players some good playing experience before league games begin."

Spanish Springs pummels Senators

SPARKS — The Senators fell to 0-2 after dropping an 8-2 decision to Spanish Springs on Tuesday night.

Carson led 2-0 after goals by Lily Bouza and Yanitzia Perez. but Spanish Springs roared back with eight unanswered goals.

"We kept losing (turning over) the ball," said first-year Jose Garcia, whose team has managed just three scores in two league matches.

GIRLS TENNIS

Weather washes out Carson match

High winds forced cancellation of Carson's match against Hug. The winds knocked down the wind screens around the court

Some matches were played. Becca Trejo had a 6-1 singles win.