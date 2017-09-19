Prep roundup: McQueen ends Carson High volleyball streak at 3; golfers take second

RENO — McQueen snapped Carson's win streak at three with a 14-25, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-17 win over the Senators on Tuesday in a 4A crossover volleyball match.

CHS finishes its High Desert schedule with a 3-3 record. The Senators host Wooster tonight at 6 and then visit Galena on Thursday.

"It was a tough night with lack of ball control and team play," coach Robert Maw said. "Tonight our youth killed us. In set three we missed seven serves. We had plenty of kills, but the passing was a dismal 1.34 which meant it was a track meet for Abby Pradere.

"Dajarrah (Navarro) had a good night when we got the ball to the setter."

Due to a computer malfunction, stats were for the final three sets only.

Pradere finished with 26 assists and five digs. Navarro had four kills and two blocks.

Recommended Stories For You

Dayton sweeps Lovelock

DAYTON — Brianda Diaz had 15 kills to lead Dayton to a 27-25, 25-19 and 25-18 win over Lovelock in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday.

Becca Mason added 11 kills and Tamia Powell 29 assists for the Dust Devils.

GIRLS GOLF

Senators finish second

Led by Karen and Jill Beglin, the Carson girls golf team finished second Tuesday at Toiyabe Golf Club.

Damonte Ranch won the weekly Sierra League event, carding a 388 to knock off CHS by eight shots. Bishop Manogue was third followed by Wooster and Galena.

Freshman Karen Beglin saw her winning streak snapped at three, as Wooster's Lily Landt shot a 4-over-par 76 to win by four shots. Jill Beglin was third with an 81.

Kassidy Cooley posted Carson's third-best score with a 115 followed by Valerie Wamsley at 120 and Jessika Montes at 131.

"Jill and Karen were disappointed with their scores," CHS coach Wade Greenlee said. "It was a tough scoring day. Jill only had one double, and that was on the toughest hole on the course."

Jill Beglin recorded two birdies (Nos. 3 and 7). She went out in 38 and came home in 43.

Karen Beglin had two doubles, but also took a quad on the par-5 15th. She did record three birdies.

BOYS TENNIS

Miners top CHS

Bishop Manogue won eight of nine singles matches en route to a 12-6 win over Carson on Tuesday.

Will Breeding scored the lone singles win for CHS, taking the third set, 6-2.

Bradley Wiggins and Eric Tomita went 3-0 in doubles. Jared Barnard had two wins, one with Gabe Fanning and one with Jacob Wolz.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Manogue stops Senators

RENO — Despite three wins by the doubles tandem of Nancy Henrickson and Amanda Schulz, the Miners still grabbed a 12-6 win over Carson.

Jennifer Artz, Becca Treja and Emily McCaskill each had a win in singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lancers blank Carson

RENO — The Senators played tough for a half before falling 5-0 in a 4A crossover match Tuesday.

The game followed the normal script for the Senators, who let the game get away from them in the final 40 minutes. McQueen led 1-0 at the half, and then poured in four unanswered goals in the second half.

"We kept losing possession," first-year coach Jose Garcia said.

Carson, 1-4-1, visits Galena on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.