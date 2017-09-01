Prep roundup: Reed pulls away against Douglas

Reed scored four touchdowns in span of about eight minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull away for its 34-6 nonconference win against Douglas on Friday in Sparks.

Running back Josiah Schmidt accounted for three touchdowns — throwing for two and rushing for another — to help Reed (2-0 overall) turn back the Tigers.

Douglas (0-2) only trailed 7-6 at halftime, aided by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hunter Hickey to Devon Ryan in the second quarter.

Reed extended its lead to 14-6 in the final minute of the third quarter when Schmidt threw another scoring pass, this time a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down to Eric Schmitz Moran.

Schmidt scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter then quarterback Cameron Emerson threw touchdown passes of 26 and 62 yards to break the game open.

CROSS COUNTRY

Jackson leads Carson

Rheanna Jackson took 15th, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 35 seconds to lead the Carson High girls cross country team at the Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic on Friday at Shadow Mountain in Sparks.

Carson finished seventh as a team with 156 points, behind Reno (40), Damonte Ranch (61), Truckee (87), Reed (117), Hillcrest (120) and Douglas (158). Also for Carson, Gabby Fernandez took 20th in 16:41 and Blanca Sosa was 36th in 17:24.

For Carson's boys Hunter Rauh and Zach Sever basically finished in a dead heat in 14:21. Rauh was 33rd and Sever was 34th. Also for Carson, Ethan Byasse was 47th in 14:43 and Parker Lehmann was 62nd in 15:05.

Carson took eighth as a team behind Long Beach Poly (40), Spanish Springs (49), Galena (54), Damonte Ranch (155), Reno (163), McQueen (174) and Elko (191).

Tobin McRae led an outstanding effort by the Carson junior varsity boys, who placed third with 72 points behind Douglas (54) and Damonte (66). McRae took second in 15:36.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton sweeps

The Dayton girls soccer team beat West Wendover 3-2 and Spring Creek 2-1. Sydney Stricker scored four of the goals while Pesla Lozano scored the other goal for Dayton.

FROSH FOOTBALL

Carson, Reno tie

Jeremy Heaton scored on two long touchdowns runs of 64 and 73 yards to help Carson tie Reno, 22-22, Thursday afternoon at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

Jesse Sapien had the other Carson score, a 55-yard run.

Carson stopped Reno's 2-point conversion attempt late in the game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Douglas edges Cougars

Kari Coziahr and Nikki Alexander won all three of their singles matches to lead Douglas to a 10-9 win over Spanish Springs on Thursday afternoon.

Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus went 3-0 in doubles.

Douglas tied the match at 9 in the third round, and then won the ensuing tie-breaker.