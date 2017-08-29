Prep roundup: Reno tops Carson High in girls soccer

Carson High's girls soccer team opened its season with a 4-1 loss to Reno on Tuesday at Carson High.

Carson's only goal came from Bella Wakeling in approximately the ninth minute.

The goal tied the match at 1.

Reno scored three unanswered goals, two in the second half, to grab what appeared to be an easy win.

"It was OK for the first game," said first-year head coach Jose Garcia. "I thought we would do better. We need to work harder and do a better job of maintaining possessions."

Carson returns to action Tuesday at Spanish Springs.

GOLF

Beglin sisters light it up for Carson High

RENO — Karen and Jill Beglin led Carson High's girls golf team to a third-place finish at the weekly Sierra League Invitational played Monday afternoon at Sierra Sage Golf Course.

Karen, a freshman, took medalist honors with a 5-over-par 77 and older sister Jill was a stroke back at 78 along with Wooster's Lily Landt.

Kassidy Cooley and Valerie Wamsley shot 133s and Gabby Montes had a 135.

"We took third, and that's important because this year only the top three teams make regionals," Carson coach Wade Greenlee said.

"For the first time in my memory, we had two players in the 70s. Jill and Karen practice a lot and played in numerous tournaments over the summer. It's obvious their dedication to the game is paying off. Both were long off the tee and had impressive short games."

Karen Beglin recorded an eagle on the par-5 10th with a 6-foot putt and she birdied No. 14.

She had just one double-bogey all day.

Jill Beglin birdied the par-5 10th.

"The new girls played well for their first tournament," Greenlee said. "They all knew there were shots left on the course and are looking forward to making those corrections at the next tournament."

BOYS TENNIS

Spanish Springs downs Senators, 12-6

SPARKS — Spanish Springs won 11 of the 12 sets in the first two rounds en route to an easy 12-6 victory over Carson on Tuesday in a Northern 4A tennis match.

The loss dropped Carson to 0-2.

Will Breeding went 2-1 for the Senators, winning his last two sets, 6-2 and 6-4. Casanova Segura went 1-2, winning his final set 6-2. Carson won all three doubles matches in the third round.

GIRLS TENNIS

Douglas High rolls North Valleys, 14-4

Nikki Alexander went 3-0, and the doubles squad of Maureen Brennan and Jessica Ochoa also went 3-0 to lead the Tigers to an easy 14-4 win over North Valleys on Tuesday.

Shelby Casaus and Kelsey Carlson teamed for a 2-0 record as did newcomers Amanda Shaffer and Haley Doughty.

Shaffer also played a set with Reagan Merriam and triumphed. Sandra Cubillo and Lori Ramm also won in doubles.

"It was a good day for the new players on the team," coach Dan Hannah said.