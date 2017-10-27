Prep Roundup: Sierra Lutheran volleyball beats Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY – Sierra Lutheran knocked off Virginia City, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25 and 25-17 Friday morning in a Northern 1A match.

The victory clinched no worse than a second seed for the upcoming playoffs pending the outcome of Hawthorne-Coleville.

"What a fantastic way to end our regular season," said coach Tiffany Patrick. "Here we come regionals."

Gabby Kale had 17 kills, seven blocks and 11 digs for the Falcons. Senior Brynna Hansen finished with 10 kills, four blocks and 13 digs. Sophomore Ciera Schinzing had five kills and seven blocks.

Briana Mofitz-Faeta had 21 assists and Claire Benson added 10 assists. Charis Wheeler led the team with 16 digs.

CHS ready for opener

Recommended Stories For You

The Senators, who pulled out a thrilling five-set win over Douglas on Tuesday, host Spanish Springs at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Spanish Springs beat Carson in four sets back in early September, but coach Robert Maw was quick to point out his team wasn't at full strength.

"We didn't have Ku'ulei (Haupu) or Natalie (Anderson) setting," Maw said. "We are a different team now than we were back then."

Carson has been tough up front with Shea DeJoseph, Haupu, Dajarrah Navarro and Stefanie Schmidt. Anderson has been solid at setter, while Abby Pradere has been phenomenal in the libero role.

Carson's biggest issue is generating offense off the serve receive. Maw has tinkered with different combinations throughout the season.

The Cougars are led by Jordyn Boswell, who has 171 kills. Gracie Fuller has been a solid middle blocker.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dayton blanks BM

DAYTON — The Dust Devils concluded their regular season with a 2-0 win over Battle Mountain on Friday.

Goals were scored by Sydney Strickler in the 37th minute assisted by Kim Torres, and then Alaura Greenwalt scored the team's second goal in the 77th minute off of a free kick from 30 yards, putting it in the left corner.

BOYS SOCCER

Carson hosts Hug Tuesday

The Senators, who won their first Sierra League title since 2011, host Hug on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a first-round playoff game.

Carson beat Hug 2-1 in the only meeting between the teams. That game was hampered by rain and thunder.

"Hug is a good team," Carson coach Frank Martinez. "We need to take care of business."

Carson, 12-1-3 in the regular season, had the best record in Northern 4A play. The only loss was 4-3 to North Valleys.

The playoffs continue Thursday at Spanish Springs and the finals are next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Dayton wins easily

DAYTON – Seniors Clay Dixon, Victor Gomez, Marco Torres and Gabriel Gomez scored a goal apiece to lead the Dust Devils to a 4-0 win over Battle Mountain.

"We dominated the whole game, pressing them high and maintaining possession on their half," Dayton coach Luis Melgarejo said. "Everyone really played hard today. I'm very happy to end the season with a four-match winning streak. Now it's time to focus on playoffs and get as far as possible."

FOOTBALL

Falcons routed in finale

VIRGINIA CITY – Virginia City rolled to a 28-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 61-8 win over Sierra Lutheran on Friday.

Virginia City stretched its lead to 35-0 at the half and 55-8 after three.

Alex Bernhard threw a 20-yard pass to John Miles for the Falcons' only score. Bernhard threw a 2-point PAT pass to Rocky DiMartino.

Defensively, Nathan White had an interception, and DiMartino, Peyton Hedwall and Austin Stone each had a tackle for loss.