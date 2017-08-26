Prep Roundup: Young runners shine for Carson High at class meet

GARDNERVILLE – Cross country fans got a glimpse of Carson High's future Friday afternoon at the annual Class Races at Lampe Park.

The Senators didn't field a complete team in any of the races according to the Athletic.net website, but there were some good individual efforts.

Sophomore Zach Sever turned in a fourth-place finish in the sophomore race, running a 14:20 over the 2.55-mile course. In the freshman boys race, Parker Lehmann ran a 14:57 en route to a sixth-place finish. In the junior race, Hunter Rauh was eighth in 14:25 and Ethan Byasse was 14th in 15:00. Jayson Legott was the top senior, finishing 25th in 15:24.

On the girls side, Gabriela Fernandez was sixth in the sophomore race with a 17:26. Senior Rheanna Jackson was sixth in the senior race with a 16:38, 20 seconds ahead of teammate Blanca Sosa, who was ninth.

Sierra Lutheran had a few good efforts. In the juniors race, Emily McNeeley was 11th in 17:48 and Taylor Davison was 15th in 18:05. Teagan Hansen was eighth in the sophomore race with a 14:40.

Soma Baligad placed 10th in the boys freshman race for Douglas, clocking a 15:31. Patrick Voss was ninth in the junior race in 14:31 and Sean Dunkleman was 10th in the senior race with a 14:06.

Maya Smith was fourth in 17:19 for the Tigers in the junior race. Addison Gray was ninth in the sophomore race with a 17:38.

BOYS SOCCER

CHS SPLITS

RENO – Carson High's boys soccer team split its two games of the Galena Tournament on Friday at South Valleys Sports Complex.

Carson opened with Coronado from Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2, but Carson lost on penalty kicks. The Senators and Manogue tied 2-2 in the second game, but the Senators won on penalty kicks.

Carson plays North Valleys at 10 a.m. today and Sparks at 1 p.m.

"Overall, I'm pleased with our performance," coach Frank Martinez said. "We looked good against Coronado. The boys really stepped it up. We had great possessions, great passing and our sophomore keeper Leo (Barajas) looked good as well.

"We looked a little sloppy against Manogue. We were up 2-1 with 20 seconds to go and gave up a goal on the last play (possession)."

Raul Lopez had a goal and an assist, and David Gonzalez had a goal against Coronado. In the shootout, the teams were tied after one round. Lopez, Christian Martinez,, David Gonzalez, Angel Gonzalez and Danny Escalante all scored for Carson.

David Gonzalez and Ernesto Lamas scored for the Senators against Manogue. Julio Loera and Adrian Torres assisted.

In the shootout, Michael Rodriguez, Escalante, Martinez, Lopez and Angel Gonzalez scored for the Senators. Barajas had five saves in the first game plus two blocked penalty kicks, and he had three saves in the second game.